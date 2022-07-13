Crafts, Class 1 – Door Décor
1st – Bailey Mozingo – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Rebecca Morton
3rd – Heather Branstutter
Crafts, Class 2 – Holiday Decorations (excludes Christmas)
1st – Norma Maddux
2nd – Diana Goldey
3rd – Lu Stevens
Crafts, Class 3 – Christmas – Ornaments
1st – Charles Fisse
2nd – Isabelle Royse
Crafts, Class 3 – Christmas – Other
1st – Norma Maddux – Grand Champion
2nd – Lu Stevens
3rd – Katie Spreckelson
Crocheting, Class 1 – Afghans
1st – Betty Kiefer
2nd – Joanie Nobbe
Crocheting, Class 2 – Doilies, all sizes
1st – Lu Stevens – Grand Champion
2nd – Bertha Head
3rd – Marguerite Devers
Crocheting, Class 3 – Wearable Items (children & adult)
1st – Deb Greiwe
2nd – Betty Kiefer
3rd – Sandra Hamer
Crocheting, Class 4 – Other Crocheted Items
1st – Marguerite Devers – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Sandra Hamer
3rd – Carolyn Laker
Knitting, Class 1 – Afghans
1st – Barb Schasney – Grand Champion
Knitting, Class 2 – Other knitted items
1st – Barb Schasney
2nd – Norma Maddux – Reserve Grand Champion
Needlework, Class 1 – Hand Embroidered Items
1st – Becky Crowe – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Eileen Fisse
Needlework, Class 2 – Counted Cross Stitch
1st – Isabelle Royse – Grand Champion
2nd – Sarah Woodhull
3rd – Norma Maddux
Sewing, Class 1 – Wearable Items, children and adult
1st – Barbara Martin – Grand Champion
2nd – Bertha Head
3rd – Eileen Fisse
Sewing, Class 2 – Any Other Sewn Items
1st – Rebecca Morton – Reserve Grand Champion
Other Crafts, Class2 – Ceramics
1st – Kristy Bowling
2nd – Eva Oswald
3rd – Angie Gehrich
Other Crafts, Class 3 – Craft Fanatics
1st – Bailey Mozingo
2nd – Heather Branstutter
Other Crafts, Class 4 – Jigsaw Puzzles
1st – Connie Hempstead – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Bertha Head
3rd – Eileen Fisse
Other Crafts, Class 5 – Other Craft Items
1st – Gary Bedel – Grand Champion
2nd Terry Adams
3rd – Sara Redelman
Other Quilted Items, Class 1 – Baby Quilts, hand quilted by entrant
2nd – Helen Wagener
Other Quilted Items, Class 2 – Baby Quilts, machine quilted
1st – Cathy Richmond
2nd – Linda Weigel
Other Quilted Items, Class 3 – Wall Hangings
1st – Susan Wilson – Grand Champion
2nd – Diane Goldey
3rd – Eileen Fisse
Other Quilted Items, Class 4 – A. Old Quilts, over 25 years old
3rd – Alice Woodhull
Other Quilted Items, Class 4 – B. Old Quilts, over 50 years old
1st – Karen Smith – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Tonia Schofield
Other Quilted Items, Class 5, Other Quilted Items
1st – Cathy Richmond – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Alice Woodhull
3rd – Anita Harmeyer
Quilts, Class 1 – Appliqued, Cross Stitched or Embroidered, Hand-Quilted
1st – Jean Schoettmer
Quilts, Class 2 – Appliqued, Cross Stitched or Embroidered, Machine-Quilted
1st – Jeri Morgan
2nd – Becky Crowe
Quilts, Class 3 – Pieced, Made by Entrant, Hand-Quilted
1st – Nancy King
Quilts, Class 4 – Pieced, Made by Entrant, Machine-Quilted
1st – Nancy King – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Dorothy Kramer
3rd – Cathy Richmond
Quilts, Class 6 – Mixed Technique Quilt, Completely Constructed by Entrant, Machine-Quilted
1st – Bonnie Sample – Grand Champion
2nd – Eileen Fisse
Antiques, Class 1 – Old Book, A. Family
1st – Charles Fisse
2nd – Carolyn Fogg
3rd – Rebecca Morton
Antiques, Class 1 – Old Book, B. Other
1st – Holly Hunt
2nd – Joyce Fogle
3rd – Tonia Schofield
Antiques, Class 2 – Vintage Hats
1st – Joanie Greiwe
2nd – Jeanie Coy
3rd – Tonia Schofield
Antiques, Class 3 – Tin Type Photo
1st – Jeanie Coy – Grand Champion
2nd – Betty Miller
3rd – Holly Hunt
Antiques, Class 4, Crocks
1st – Eileen Fisse
2nd – Charles Fisse
3rd – Alice Woodhull
Antiques, Class 5, A Unique Antique
1st – Eileen Fisse – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Betty Kiefer
3rd – Bertha Head
Antiques, Class 6, Collection of Antique Items
1st – Jeanie Coy
2nd – Vicki Schwering
3rd – Marilyn Davis
Showing Your Talents
From Hickory Creek Nursing Home:
Ada Moody (2)
Diana Turner
Debbie Collins
Dale Veerkamp
Photography, Class 1 – Sunrise
1st – Patty Lange Fisher
2nd – Barbara Hatton
3rd – Clare Hunter
Photography, Class 2 – Sunset
1st – Shannon Wright
2nd – Anna Schwering
3rd – Clare Hunter
Photography, Class 3 – Babies Up to 1 Yr. – B & W
1st – Leah Root – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Barb Hatton
3rd – Anita Wessel
Photography, Class 4 – Babies Up to 1 Yr. – Color
1st – Barb Hatton
2nd – Leah Root
3rd – Shauna Fleenor
Photography, Class 5 – People – B & W
1st – Barb Hatton
2nd – Megan Gehrich
3rd – Leah Root
Photography, Class 6 – People – Color
1st – Clare Spreckelson
2nd – Leah Root
3rd – Barb Hatton
Photography, Class 7 – Animals – B & W
1st – Anna Schwering
2nd – Shauna Fleenor
3rd – Barb Hatton
Photography, Class 8 – Animals – Color
1st – Anna Schwering
2nd – David Weigel
3rd – Clare Hunter
Photography, Class 9 – Your Favorite – B & W
1st – Anna Schwering – Grand Champion
2nd – Barb Hatton
3rd – Megan Gehrich
Photography, Class 10 – Your Favorite – Color
1st – Leah Root – Grand Champion
1st – Clare Hunter – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Anita Wessel
2nd – Anna Schwering
3rd – Barb Hatton
3rd – Shannon Wright
Photography, Class 11 – Other Photographs
1st – Clare Hunter – Grand Champion
1st – Anna Schwering
2nd – Jewell Johnson – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Megan Gehrich
3rd – Leah Root
Flowers and Garden, Class 1 – Zinnias
1st – Bailey Mozingo – Grand Champion
2nd – Katie Spreckelson
3rd – Jane Spreckelson
Flowers & Garden, Class 2 – Garden Flowers in a Recycled Container
1st – Rose Wolter
2nd – Joyce Fogle
3rd – Regina Osborn
Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Miniature Arrangement
1st – Anita Wessel
2nd – Clare Spreckelson
3rd – Regina Osborn
Flowers & Garden, Class 4 – Roadside Beauty
1st – Bailey Mozingo – Reserve Grand Champion
3rd – Patsy Harmeyer
Flowers & Garden, Class 1 – Hydrangea – A) Colored
1st – Katie Spreckelson – Grand Champion
Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Lilies, A) Day Lily
1st – Chloe Kramer
2nd – Clare Spreckelson
3rd – Melissa Kramer
Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Lilies, B) Other Lilies
1st – Joyce Fogle – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Linda Peters
3rd – Karen Smith
Flowers & Garden, Class 4 – Other Flowers
1st – Chloe Kramer
2nd – Karen Smith
Plants, Class 1 – Blooming Plants
A) Outdoor Plant, Must be Blooming
1st – Joyce Fogle – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Garrett Schwering
3rd – Katie Spreckelson
Plants, Class 2 – Foliage Plants – Plant grown predominately for its foliage.
1st – Jeanie Coy – Grand Champion
2nd – Rose Wolter
3rd – Garrett Schwering
Plants, Class 3 – Succulents
1st – Sharon Dennett
2nd – Bailey Mozingo
3rd – Anita Wessel
Plants, Class 4 – Other Plants
1st – Deb Greiwe
Garden, Class 1 – Beans, green snap
1st – Mike Spreckelson – Reserve Grand Champion
2nd – Diann Reisman
3rd – Wayne Woodhull
Garden, Class 2 – Potatoes
1st – Greg Redelman
2nd – Sara Redelman
3rd – Loretta Macyauski
Garden, Class 3, Onions
1st – Wayne Woodhull
2nd – Greg Redelman
Garden, Class 5 – Squash
1st – Randy Frye – Grand Champion
2nd – Mike Spreckelson
3rd – Wayne Woodhull
Garden, Class 7 – Cucumbers
1st – Greg Redelman
2nd – Wayne Woodhull
3rd – Loretta Macyauski
Garden, Class 9 – A “Believe It Or Not Vegetable
1st – Wayne Woodhull
2nd – Greg Redelman
Food Preservation – Canning, Class 1 – Jar of Fruit
1st – Alice Woodhull
2nd – Eileen Fisse
Food Preservation – Canning, Class 2 – Jar of Vegetables
1st – Diann Reisman – Grand Champion
2nd – Connie Fruchtnicht
3rd – Eileen Fisse
Food Preservation – Canning, Class 3, Pickles
1st – Eileen Fisse – Reserve Grand Champion
Food Preservation – Canning, Class 4, Relish
1st – Eileen Fisse –
Food Preservation – Canning, Class 5, Other Canned Items
1st – Diann Reisman
2nd – Connie Fruchtnicht
Food Preservation – Jelly, Class 1, Homemade Jelly
1st – Eileen Fisse – Grand Champion
2nd – Alice Woodhull
3rd – Regina Osborn
Food Preservation – Jam, Class 2, Homemade Jam
1st – Eileen Fisse
2nd – Regina Osborn – Reserve Grand Champion
