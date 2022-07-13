Crafts, Class 1 – Door Décor

1st – Bailey Mozingo – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Rebecca Morton

3rd – Heather Branstutter

Crafts, Class 2 – Holiday Decorations (excludes Christmas)

1st – Norma Maddux

2nd – Diana Goldey

3rd – Lu Stevens

Crafts, Class 3 – Christmas – Ornaments

1st – Charles Fisse

2nd – Isabelle Royse

Crafts, Class 3 – Christmas – Other

1st – Norma Maddux – Grand Champion

2nd – Lu Stevens

3rd – Katie Spreckelson

Crocheting, Class 1 – Afghans

1st – Betty Kiefer

2nd – Joanie Nobbe

Crocheting, Class 2 – Doilies, all sizes

1st – Lu Stevens – Grand Champion

2nd – Bertha Head

3rd – Marguerite Devers

Crocheting, Class 3 – Wearable Items (children & adult)

1st – Deb Greiwe

2nd – Betty Kiefer

3rd – Sandra Hamer

Crocheting, Class 4 – Other Crocheted Items

1st – Marguerite Devers – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Sandra Hamer

3rd – Carolyn Laker

Knitting, Class 1 – Afghans

1st – Barb Schasney – Grand Champion

Knitting, Class 2 – Other knitted items

1st – Barb Schasney

2nd – Norma Maddux – Reserve Grand Champion

Needlework, Class 1 – Hand Embroidered Items

1st – Becky Crowe – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Eileen Fisse

Needlework, Class 2 – Counted Cross Stitch

1st – Isabelle Royse – Grand Champion

2nd – Sarah Woodhull

3rd – Norma Maddux

Sewing, Class 1 – Wearable Items, children and adult

1st – Barbara Martin – Grand Champion

2nd – Bertha Head

3rd – Eileen Fisse

Sewing, Class 2 – Any Other Sewn Items

1st – Rebecca Morton – Reserve Grand Champion

Other Crafts, Class2 – Ceramics

1st – Kristy Bowling

2nd – Eva Oswald

3rd – Angie Gehrich

Other Crafts, Class 3 – Craft Fanatics

1st – Bailey Mozingo

2nd – Heather Branstutter

Other Crafts, Class 4 – Jigsaw Puzzles

1st – Connie Hempstead – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Bertha Head

3rd – Eileen Fisse

Other Crafts, Class 5 – Other Craft Items

1st – Gary Bedel – Grand Champion

2nd Terry Adams

3rd – Sara Redelman

Other Quilted Items, Class 1 – Baby Quilts, hand quilted by entrant

2nd – Helen Wagener

Other Quilted Items, Class 2 – Baby Quilts, machine quilted

1st – Cathy Richmond

2nd – Linda Weigel

Other Quilted Items, Class 3 – Wall Hangings

1st – Susan Wilson – Grand Champion

2nd – Diane Goldey

3rd – Eileen Fisse

Other Quilted Items, Class 4 – A. Old Quilts, over 25 years old

3rd – Alice Woodhull

Other Quilted Items, Class 4 – B. Old Quilts, over 50 years old

1st – Karen Smith – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Tonia Schofield

Other Quilted Items, Class 5, Other Quilted Items

1st – Cathy Richmond – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Alice Woodhull

3rd – Anita Harmeyer

Quilts, Class 1 – Appliqued, Cross Stitched or Embroidered, Hand-Quilted

1st – Jean Schoettmer

Quilts, Class 2 – Appliqued, Cross Stitched or Embroidered, Machine-Quilted

1st – Jeri Morgan

2nd – Becky Crowe

Quilts, Class 3 – Pieced, Made by Entrant, Hand-Quilted

1st – Nancy King

Quilts, Class 4 – Pieced, Made by Entrant, Machine-Quilted

1st – Nancy King – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Dorothy Kramer

3rd – Cathy Richmond

Quilts, Class 6 – Mixed Technique Quilt, Completely Constructed by Entrant, Machine-Quilted

1st – Bonnie Sample – Grand Champion

2nd – Eileen Fisse

Antiques, Class 1 – Old Book, A. Family

1st – Charles Fisse

2nd – Carolyn Fogg

3rd – Rebecca Morton

Antiques, Class 1 – Old Book, B. Other

1st – Holly Hunt

2nd – Joyce Fogle

3rd – Tonia Schofield

Antiques, Class 2 – Vintage Hats

1st – Joanie Greiwe

2nd – Jeanie Coy

3rd – Tonia Schofield

Antiques, Class 3 – Tin Type Photo

1st – Jeanie Coy – Grand Champion

2nd – Betty Miller

3rd – Holly Hunt

Antiques, Class 4, Crocks

1st – Eileen Fisse

2nd – Charles Fisse

3rd – Alice Woodhull

Antiques, Class 5, A Unique Antique

1st – Eileen Fisse – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Betty Kiefer

3rd – Bertha Head

Antiques, Class 6, Collection of Antique Items

1st – Jeanie Coy

2nd – Vicki Schwering

3rd – Marilyn Davis

Showing Your Talents

From Hickory Creek Nursing Home:

Ada Moody (2)

Diana Turner

Debbie Collins

Dale Veerkamp

Photography, Class 1 – Sunrise

1st – Patty Lange Fisher

2nd – Barbara Hatton

3rd – Clare Hunter

Photography, Class 2 – Sunset

1st – Shannon Wright

2nd – Anna Schwering

3rd – Clare Hunter

Photography, Class 3 – Babies Up to 1 Yr. – B & W

1st – Leah Root – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Barb Hatton

3rd – Anita Wessel

Photography, Class 4 – Babies Up to 1 Yr. – Color

1st – Barb Hatton

2nd – Leah Root

3rd – Shauna Fleenor

Photography, Class 5 – People – B & W

1st – Barb Hatton

2nd – Megan Gehrich

3rd – Leah Root

Photography, Class 6 – People – Color

1st – Clare Spreckelson

2nd – Leah Root

3rd – Barb Hatton

Photography, Class 7 – Animals – B & W

1st – Anna Schwering

2nd – Shauna Fleenor

3rd – Barb Hatton

Photography, Class 8 – Animals – Color

1st – Anna Schwering

2nd – David Weigel

3rd – Clare Hunter

Photography, Class 9 – Your Favorite – B & W

1st – Anna Schwering – Grand Champion

2nd – Barb Hatton

3rd – Megan Gehrich

Photography, Class 10 – Your Favorite – Color

1st – Leah Root – Grand Champion

1st – Clare Hunter – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Anita Wessel

2nd – Anna Schwering

3rd – Barb Hatton

3rd – Shannon Wright

Photography, Class 11 – Other Photographs

1st – Clare Hunter – Grand Champion

1st – Anna Schwering

2nd – Jewell Johnson – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Megan Gehrich

3rd – Leah Root

Flowers and Garden, Class 1 – Zinnias

1st – Bailey Mozingo – Grand Champion

2nd – Katie Spreckelson

3rd – Jane Spreckelson

Flowers & Garden, Class 2 – Garden Flowers in a Recycled Container

1st – Rose Wolter

2nd – Joyce Fogle

3rd – Regina Osborn

Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Miniature Arrangement

1st – Anita Wessel

2nd – Clare Spreckelson

3rd – Regina Osborn

Flowers & Garden, Class 4 – Roadside Beauty

1st – Bailey Mozingo – Reserve Grand Champion

3rd – Patsy Harmeyer

Flowers & Garden, Class 1 – Hydrangea – A) Colored

1st – Katie Spreckelson – Grand Champion

Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Lilies, A) Day Lily

1st – Chloe Kramer

2nd – Clare Spreckelson

3rd – Melissa Kramer

Flowers & Garden, Class 3 – Lilies, B) Other Lilies

1st – Joyce Fogle – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Linda Peters

3rd – Karen Smith

Flowers & Garden, Class 4 – Other Flowers

1st – Chloe Kramer

2nd – Karen Smith

Plants, Class 1 – Blooming Plants

A) Outdoor Plant, Must be Blooming

1st – Joyce Fogle – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Garrett Schwering

3rd – Katie Spreckelson

Plants, Class 2 – Foliage Plants – Plant grown predominately for its foliage.

1st – Jeanie Coy – Grand Champion

2nd – Rose Wolter

3rd – Garrett Schwering

Plants, Class 3 – Succulents

1st – Sharon Dennett

2nd – Bailey Mozingo

3rd – Anita Wessel

Plants, Class 4 – Other Plants

1st – Deb Greiwe

Garden, Class 1 – Beans, green snap

1st – Mike Spreckelson – Reserve Grand Champion

2nd – Diann Reisman

3rd – Wayne Woodhull

Garden, Class 2 – Potatoes

1st – Greg Redelman

2nd – Sara Redelman

3rd – Loretta Macyauski

Garden, Class 3, Onions

1st – Wayne Woodhull

2nd – Greg Redelman

Garden, Class 5 – Squash

1st – Randy Frye – Grand Champion

2nd – Mike Spreckelson

3rd – Wayne Woodhull

Garden, Class 7 – Cucumbers

1st – Greg Redelman

2nd – Wayne Woodhull

3rd – Loretta Macyauski

Garden, Class 9 – A “Believe It Or Not Vegetable

1st – Wayne Woodhull

2nd – Greg Redelman

Food Preservation – Canning, Class 1 – Jar of Fruit

1st – Alice Woodhull

2nd – Eileen Fisse

Food Preservation – Canning, Class 2 – Jar of Vegetables

1st – Diann Reisman – Grand Champion

2nd – Connie Fruchtnicht

3rd – Eileen Fisse

Food Preservation – Canning, Class 3, Pickles

1st – Eileen Fisse – Reserve Grand Champion

Food Preservation – Canning, Class 4, Relish

1st – Eileen Fisse –

Food Preservation – Canning, Class 5, Other Canned Items

1st – Diann Reisman

2nd – Connie Fruchtnicht

Food Preservation – Jelly, Class 1, Homemade Jelly

1st – Eileen Fisse – Grand Champion

2nd – Alice Woodhull

3rd – Regina Osborn

Food Preservation – Jam, Class 2, Homemade Jam

1st – Eileen Fisse

2nd – Regina Osborn – Reserve Grand Champion

The Daily News would like to thank the staff at the Decatur County Extension office for their hard work and assistance in making these results available.

Information provided

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you