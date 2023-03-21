ANDERSON - After more than four decades together, legendary powerhouse 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to more than 100 cities a year.
The band has released more than 15 albums since 1976, featuring such arena-rock pop smashes as “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.
Their area show is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the historic Paramount Theater, 1124 Meridian Street, Anderson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Most seats are $39, $49, $69 or $99 with limited premium seating available for $129. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via www.andersonparamount.org/shows/38-Special or by calling the box office at 765.642.1234.
ABOUT THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE
The Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom has been in operation since Aug. 20, 1929. The Paramount has inspired many spectators with its architecture, entertainment and history. On behalf of generous local benefactors with an appreciation of history, the theatre continues to shine as brightly on the outside as the stars do inside. The Paramount offers residents and visitors unique entertainment options year-round in partnership with Arts & Honeywell Entertainment.
For more information about The Paramount and upcoming events and performances, visit AndersonParamount.org.
