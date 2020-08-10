Everyone has high expectations of what their wedding day will look like. A lot of that comes from the status quo we’ve been sold for decades: Saying yes to the perfect dress, an Instagram-worthy venue, and the most beautifully crafted cake anyone’s ever seen. It feels like your marriage will only be worth what your wedding day is worth.

So much about our world has changed thanks to the pandemic. But you can actually use this new normal to adjust some expectations and create a more budget-friendly wedding. To do that, let’s talk about four wedding lies everyone needs to let go of:

Lie #1: You have to go into debt for your perfect wedding

The deeper you go into debt, the longer it takes to get out. And weddings can be expensive, so it’s tempting to take out a loan or put it on a credit card. But I bet you and your future spouse don’t want to start your marriage in a big hole. There are many creative ways to have a wedding you love without going into debt, and the COVID-19 pandemic gives you every reason to keep your wedding small. You can use this as an opportunity to strip away all the pressure you feel around having the “perfect” wedding and embrace a simpler, more affordable day.

Whatever you do, don’t let the debt from one single day follow you down the aisle. Lie #2: Your engagement ring should cost three months of the groom’s salary

On average, people are spending $5,900 on engagement rings right now. If you have the cash to spend, go for it! But you should also know that this whole idea of men spending three months’ salary on an engagement ring came from a marketing campaign started in the 1930’s…by a diamond company. Go figure!

Here’s the truth. The weight of your diamond does not improve the depth of your marriage.

Lie #3: You have to pay a premium for wedding vendors and services

The truth is that some wedding vendors do mark prices way up just because it’s a wedding. But there are ways around it. Recently, one of my friends was planning her wedding and noticed the bakery sold “wedding cakes” and “specialty cakes.” So she ordered a specialty cake in the flavors and style she wanted for $50 versus over $100 for a wedding cake. I’ve heard similar stories of friends buying their flowers from a local grocery store instead of a wedding florist.

Keep this in mind too: Because so many people are having to postpone their nuptials, some venues are running deep discounts to get people in the door.

Lie #4: You have to live up to everyone else’s expectations

Here is where boundaries will be your best friend. It’s your day, so you get to decide. Who cares if your guests think an open bar is the only way to go? And so what if your mom wants to invite a bunch of people you’ve never met? Sorry, Uncle Jack Daniel and Aunt Felicia Twice-Removed, you’re not in the budget.

When you picture your special day, what do you see? A backyard barbecue with all your friends and family gathered around? An intimate wedding in the woods? To be honest, the COVID-19 pandemic is giving you every excuse to create a wedding tailored to smaller groups. The point is, don’t spend more money just because you feel pressured to impress others.

It’s not a fairy tale. You can actually have a wedding you love and start out your marriage with cash in the bank. A bigger wedding doesn’t equal a better marriage!

About Rachel Cruze

As a #1 New York Times best-selling author, host of The Rachel Cruze Show and The Rachel Cruze Show Podcast, Rachel helps people learn the proper ways to handle money and stay out of debt. She’s authored three best-selling books, including Love Your Life, Not Theirs and Smart Money Smart Kids, which she co-wrote with her father, Dave Ramsey. You can follow Cruze on Twitter and Instagram at @RachelCruze and online at www.rachelcruze.com, youtube.com/rachelcruze or facebook.com/rachelramseycruze.