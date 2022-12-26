Mr. and Mrs. Tom Dale of Hamilton, Illinois, are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Mr. Dale and the former Rita Platt were married Dec. 31, 1972, in Greensburg United Methodist Church in Greensburg, Indiana.
The couple met on Dec. 31, 1969.
Mr. Dale is the son of the late Claude and Clara Dale of Greensburg, and Mrs. Dale is the daughter of the late Robert and Lena Platt of Greensburg.
They have two children: Scott (Adeana) Dale of Veedersburg, Indiana, and Brent Dale of Colchester, Illinois. They have one grandson: Cameron Dale of Veedersburg.
Mr. Dale retired in 2017 after 49 years in the banking industry. Mrs. Dale retired from real estate and tax preparation.
They will be celebrating with a cruise through the Panama Canal.
