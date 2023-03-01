Dan and Judy Graves celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 24, 2023. They were married at the First Christian Church, Bedford, IN. They have two children, Gina (Chris) Oliger and Tony (Sherri) Graves, six grandchildren, Diana Oliger, Matthew (Erica) Oliger, David (Anna) Oliger, Michael Oliger, John Graves and Megan (Micah) Huffman, and seven great-grandchildren. The family is planning a summer trip to celebrate!

