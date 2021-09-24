There is an ancient story that bears repeating here. The story is from the Old Testament of the Holy Bible.
The scene opens in the first chapter of Job, which gives an overview of this man who had a reputation for being a good person. “There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was blameless and upright, and one who feared God and [a]shunned evil.”
Would you please read the account of Job? The trials and losses that he experienced are some of the best examples of a person who followed the tips I have given in this article. When you think about your struggles, think about those things Job faced, and then consider his attitude and approach to a very dark time in his life.
There is hope and help in every situation. Ask God to help you and to keep you spiritually and mentally strong.
While everyone’s circumstances are unique to themselves, it’s safe to say that all of us face trials and tribulations in our life. The outcomes or achievements we want in life are often decided by how we respond to these obstacles. When you are mentally strong, you are more prepared to deal with anything that comes your way. The good news is, anyone can learn how to strengthen their mental fortitude. A great place to start that is with the tips below:
1. They Face Failure
Mentally strong people don’t fear failure. Why would they? They view failure as a logical step toward their goals. Failure is the best way to learn what you are made of, and more importantly, what doesn’t work.
2. They Aren’t Set Back by Mistakes
Even when faced with failure because of one of their own mistakes, mentally strong people move forward. There is no reason to waste time beating yourself up. Acknowledge your mistake, learn from it, and move forward.
3. They Take Responsibility
Only weak-minded people try to “pass the buck” when it comes to taking responsibility. Mentally strong people accept responsibility when they are at fault. You won’t improve and develop if you don’t acknowledge and accept when you mess up.
4. They Embrace Change
Change is scary. To some degree, it makes us all uncomfortable. However, the mentally strong view change as an opportunity. They embrace change and flow with it. Change might bring all sorts of new obstacles for you, but it might also open up the doors you have been waiting for.
5. They Focus on Things Within Their Control
People waste so much time worrying about things they can’t control. The mentally strong have learned this is wasted energy. Why direct your energy and resources towards something you can’t change? Instead, direct your energy to the things you have direct control over.
6. They Count Blessings Not Burdens
Everyone talks about the importance of gratitude, but then spend their time worrying about the things they don’t have. Being thankful for your blessings can help you keep your head above water in times of struggle. Mentally strong people know this and use gratitude to help fuel their motivation.
7. They Accept Challenges
The mentally strong never shrink in the face of a challenge. A good challenge is what gets their juices flowing. Things that seem challenging may be intimidating, but you won’t see true success until you develop the urge to face them head-on.
8. They Make Peace With the Past
Don’t let the past hold you back. We all have our own demons to deal with, but if we focus too much on the past the present will pass us by. If you have serious issues in your past to deal with consider professional help. Mentally strong people have no problem asking for help when they need it.
9. They Stay True to Their Values
Mentally strong people have core values and principles. They know that if they don’t stand for something they don’t stand for anything. They don’t just profess to have values either; their actions and goals will line up with these principles as well.
