I recently saw a soft covered book that was published by the Greensburg High School class of 1972. Janet Fogg was the editor supervisor. I remember her as a lovely teacher who died too young. Her son flew with the Blue Angels, a flight demonstration squadron that was formed in 1946 by the United States Navy. I had the good fortune to talk with him years ago after he retired.
This book has a drawing of the Courthouse Tower on the cover and the dates 1822-1972. In my opinion, it is incredibly well done. There are photographs including the one with this column of the old “witness tree.” I doubt if it is still there, but its history is interesting. Quoting from the cutline of the page, “Running north fifty rods and thence running down the thirty-seven rods to a large white oak and thence running five rods to a hickory and thence to the beginning corner.” The “witness tree” in 1972 stood “stark and defiant in the middle of a country road, an unrecognized instrument to help to identify the corner of a section of land. It is no longer needed, having given way to more modern surveying techniques.”
A page of “Bits and pieces to jog your memory” included events and people who the students parents would remember but no doubt few of the students themselves. A few included were: Chatauqua, Helen Keller, William Bryan; sliding down North Street on snowy days; Lem Fiscus and Lee West (I remember Alden Westhafer and Murray Gordon talking about them); home talent shows at the K of P Theater; Mr. Arbuckle and his trained bear; Al Jolson at the K of P Theater; the first “talking” picture, ration stamps; long underwear until May 1.
There is at least one photo on each page, and one of them is of a will that a man wrote on the 14th day of August 1823. His name was William Henry and the last name starts with a D but the rest is too hard to read. He wrote: “To my son David I give my broken-legged horse.” Wait a minute, I thought when a horse broke its leg it got shot! Was that a put-down for David or was the broken-legged horse a prize? Later in the will he mentions another son named Samuel who was named executrix and executor of the will. In the same will he wrote, “The two black children which was bound to me by the Court in Kentucky, it is my request that they be bound to my daughter Jane.” I assume that if they were “bound” they were not slaves?
There are photos of homes and churches including First Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Church. There are pictures of the Grover House, Lovett House, the Herman House (we know it now as the Wilder home), the spiral staircase in the clerk’s office in the courthouse, the Stewart brothers farm and so many more.
I want to mention names of those who helped get this book ready to be printed so perhaps a few will see their name and tell me about the experience in 1971 -1972. The editors were mostly girls and I know hardly any of them by their maiden names: Debbie Armstrong, Marianne Eberhardt, Martha Gookins, Teresa Hall, Diane Millis, Tony Weber, Denise Humbert, Hugh Smith, Susan Kohrman, Marijo Kramer, Cecilia Volk, Terri Powers and Jae Lynne Holmes.
Don Fortner was supervisor of the printing with students Bob Fortner, Denise Humbert, Robin Jones, Jim Kunz, Ray McFall, David Picker, Bill Stewart, Roger Wenning and “numerous other students.” Michael Smith was the chief photographer with Don Fortner, Chuck Abrell, Melvin Hedge, Paul Stewart and Phil McFarland. and at least 15 boys in charge of assembly and distribution including Chuck Abrell, Steve Binkley, Tom Boyce, Joe Ernstes, Ron Hamer, Bill Hitchcock, Charles Kramer, Bill Montgomery, Mike Parkison, Gary Phelps, Tom Phillips, Wayne Rigby, Tim Schwering, Greg Shaffer and Bob Smith.
