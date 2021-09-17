Just identifying the giants taunting you isn’t enough. You need a battle plan that will allow you to boldly claim victory over them. This is a plan that you’ll need to follow every day (sometimes for months or years) until you see God move in your situation.
The first step in facing your giants is to know whose battle this really is. In 1 Samuel 17:47, David says to Goliath, “All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the Lord saves; for the battle is the Lord’s, and he will give all of you into our hands.”
You might think you’re fighting a battle against your spouse’s alcoholism or against a co-worker who has started a smear campaign about you. You might even believe the battle is against your own past sins and who you used to be. But the real battle is not earthly. It’s taking place in a realm that you cannot see. This is what it means in Ephesians 6:12: “For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places.”
Understanding this means that you know that you cannot win the battle on your own. You can only achieve victory through the power of the living God.
Once you have grasped this, cry out to God. Ask Him for victory. Tell Him you are powerless and ask Him to move out against your giants. In Psalm 46:1, the Psalmist declares, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
In Psalm 62:8, David instructs the people to pour out their hearts to God: “Trust in him at all times, you people; pour out your hearts to him, for God is our refuge.”
When we’re honest with God about what we’re dealing with, it’s a sign not of weakness but of trust. When you cry out to Him, you are showing Him you trust Him to meet your need.
After acknowledging that the battle is the Lord’s and crying out to Him, don’t stop there. Take time to recount his previous victories.
When King Saul questioned David, he recounted previous moments of God’s faithfulness in his life.
“Your servant has killed both the lion and the bear; this uncircumcised Philistine will be like one of them, because he has defied the armies of the living God. The Lord who rescued me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will rescue me from the hand of this Philistine.” – 1 Samuel 17:36-37
Look at previous battles in your life. Maybe God helped you give up an addiction or sinful pattern. Perhaps God comforted you in the middle of your grief. Maybe God provided for your family during a difficult time.
Now lift up your voice and praise Him. Praise God for the victories He has already won. Praise God for the victories still to come!
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” – Romans 8:28
