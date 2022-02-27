Feb. 2, 2022 will be a day I will never forget. I lost a good friend that day, and Carthage lost another wonderful resident. I think everyone would agree that Carthage has lost too many good people this year already.
If you are unaware of the arrangements, the following was taken from the obituary that was written by sons:
Kenneth “Ken” Eugene Guhr, 74, of Carthage, passed away peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield after an extended illness. He was born March 2, 1947, in Newton, Kan., to John and Velma (Wedel) Guhr.
Ken graduated from Indiana University with a B.A. in psychology and spent his entire professional life working in the mental health field, beginning at Larue Carter Hospital, followed by several years at Goodwill Industries. He retired from Eskenazi Health in 2013 after 20 years as the clinical supervisor of vocational services for the hospital's Midtown Community Mental Health Center.
In 2010, Ken was recognized as Wishard's “Leader of the Year,” and in 2013 he received Mental Health America of Indiana's Mental Health and Addictions Professional Award. During his retirement, Ken and his wife, Rita, were both members of the Carthage Lions Club and the Future of Carthage community group.
A big man with a big heart, Ken was a friend to all and never passed up an opportunity to help. His compassion and strong drive to be of service to those in need were a testament to the Mennonite faith in which he and his siblings were raised, and indicative of his approach to life and relationships with others.
Ken was dedicated fan of IU men's basketball and NASCAR, but, if given the choice, he would always take an afternoon out in a boat with a line in the water over a ballgame or race. Fishing was more than a pastime, more than just a hobby to Ken, as anyone who ever fished with him knows.
Whether fishing with his stepson Joe, his Carthage fishing buddies or any of the countless friends who shared his passion for the sport, Ken found great enjoyment in angling and was always eager to share his enthusiasm and fishing tips with others.
A memorial service celebrating Ken's life will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in Knightstown. At the request of Ken and his family, visitors will be asked to wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or a charity of choice. Condolences and memories of Ken may be shared online at www.hinsey-brown.com. Ken was loved and will be missed by many.
Please remember if you are a Carthage resident reading this article, you are always welcome to contact me about stories or news that you would like our residents to know about. If someone’s accomplishments need to be known, a new business opens, or a resident passes and you would like that information shared with the public, please contact me at Marick01@msn.com.
