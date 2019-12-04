INDIANAPOLIS – I had the pleasure of seeing another show at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre this past weekend with my fiance and it was absolutely fantastic!
“A Christmas Story: The Musical” was a wonderful way to start the Christmas holiday season. The show was incredible, and featured all of the fun from the actual film!
The show follows Ralphie Parker and his desire for the only Christmas gift a 9 year old could ever need: a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
As Ralphie’s request seems almost impossible, he plots several schemes to achieve his desire for the BB gun.
Ben Kistner, a seventh-grader at Zionsville West Middle School, makes his Beef & Boards debut starring in the show as Ralphie.
Returning to the Beef & Boards stage are Eddie Currey as Jean Shepard (the narrator), Amy Bodnar (“Mamma Mia!”) as Mother, and Don Farrell (“Mamma Mia!,” “Into the Woods”) as The Old Man.
All of the iconic scenes from the movie are featured in the show, with a twist.
The show features a variety of music, ballads and even full-ensemble numbers such as “Ralphie to the Rescue!,” “A Major Award,” “Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana” and, of course, “You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out!”
“A Christmas Story: The Musical” is on stage through Dec. 31.
Tickets range from $45 to $70 (or $89 for all seats for the New Year’s Eve celebration).
For reservations, visit beefandboards.com or call 317-872-9664.
