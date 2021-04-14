GREENSBURG - Not many of us have been the subject of a "Believe It or Not" TV program, but in September 2002 Decatur County's Howard Eugene (Gene) Chandler was. Jim Cummings, reporter for the Greensburg Daily News at the time, wrote about it. The headline was, "Tower Tree Featured on 'Believe It or Not." Chandler was 74 at that time.
Cummings wrote for the Believe It or Not photo: "Gene Chandler does his best Spiderman impersonation as he makes his way to the top of the courthouse. Below more than 100 people showed up to watch Gene Chandler trim the courthouse tree. A film crew from 'Ripley's Believe It or Not' was also on hand to produce a segment for their show."
It's climbing the 110 feet to the top of the courthouse tower (and often a few more feet) a few times a year is the reason he's remembered here. That was before items such as lifts, cranes and such things were used to keep the tree on the tower in good shape, mow the grass that grows up there every year, and wash the windows on the outside way up there.
Chandler has lived in Greensburg for many years, but he was born in New Marian, Ripley County. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, which specializes in parachute assault operations, and Chandler credits that with giving him the lack of fear for ascending and descending great heights. Most people believe that he had little fear of heights before he joined the 82nd.
"I enjoyed getting up there on the tower," he said."It feels good to get up high, and I miss not taking care of that tree every year." He not only got up there to take care of the famous tree, he's removed one when another tree was fighting the main tree for survival. He's trimmed the famous tree's branches when needed. When pigeons were causing problems at the east entrance to the courthouse, even causing the door to be closed off for a while, the Decatur County Commissioners and courthouse employees were concerned, but Chandler solved the problem by ascending the tower and applying pesticide.
How did he get up there for so many years? He said he pulled himself up on the outside of the building by ropes. He was a slim man and could enter the area where the roots of the tree are by going through one of the holes just under the roof. One photo published in the Greensburg Daily News shows him sitting on a board and using the rope to pull himself up to the top. Former Commissioner Paul Menefee was quoted as saying, "We don't get too many volunteers to go up there."
In 1992, Chandler gave the exterior of the Red Cross building on Franklin Street in Greensburg a new look by painting a new red cross on the front of the building. A 1988 news story and photo showed Gene, "a 60-year-old high flying GB contractor" painting the windows of the old GC Murphy Building on the corner of Broadway and Washington.
But Chandler has been known to show little fear in other situations, too. Once, when using a power saw, the saw blade went into his thigh as far as the bone. The flesh had flopped over, so he used his hand to hold it in place, got in his vehicle and went to the emergency room at the local hospital. The emergency doctor did what he could and told him they were sending him to an Indianapolis hospital. He was preparing to drive when he was informed that he would be going in an ambulance.
Chandler's other random sightings, other than his many trips to the top of the courthouse tower, included painting the courthouse trim, painting the eves on a building on the corner of Franklin and North streets, helping to clean the debris from the tower of First Presbyterian Church so that maintenance could be done, and while doing a favor for friends he was photographed topping a 150-year-old tree that was five-feet thick at the base. Last year he painted the trim on his very tall home.
