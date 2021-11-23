GREENSBURG – A couple of weeks ago, Alton Smith who lives at Milroy brought a treasure into the Daily News.
Alton is the grandson of Fred and Frances Klene. Fred had a shoe repair shop in Greensburg.
I talked with Alton and his mother Doris Klene, who was married to Ralph Klene (pictured in this story). This magazine was published in May 1944. When looking at the names, remember that date because World War II was still being fought and would be until August 1945.
There were some major battles still to come. Some of the families pictured had more sons than four or even five enter the service after the magazine was published. In addition, there were more families than are listed that had at least four sons and daughters in the service.
The occasion on that day in May 1944 was at the high school gym. The Greensburg High School band played and the high school principal, Paul Alexander, acted as master of ceremonies. He introduced Mayor C. J. Loyd who made a speech “backing the attack.”
There were 10 families who had at least four sons and daughters in the service, but only seven members were able to attend this occasion. Mrs. Ruth Miers, president of the Greensburg Unit No. 66 Mothers of World War II introduced the seven mothers to the audience. They were:
Mrs. Olin Gommel: Raymond, Harold, Warren, Earl.
Mrs. George Gray: Frank, Paul, Bernard, Robert.
Mrs. Fred Klene: Stanley, Fred Jr., Orville and Ralph.
Mrs. J.M. Croddy (formerly Crawley): Wallace, Melvin, Donald, Raymond. Wallace Crawley was killed at Pearl Harbor.
Mrs. Grover Smith: James , Anna Mable, Ross E., Helen.
Mrs. Clyde Holtzlider: William, Ellison, Marion, Garnet.
Mrs. Hugh Wickens: sons were Robert, Richard, Paul, Justin.
Mrs. E. A. Porter: Martha, David, Don and Robert.
Mrs. Irvin Wells: six – Oakley, Irvin, Oren, Cleve and Harmon, Quentin. Oakley was killed October 12, 1944 in Germany.
Mrs. Alvie Pratt: six -Don, William, Bultmann Jr., Harold, Robert, Lovell Maurice. Rex, the seventh and youngest son (and father of John Pratt) fought in Korea.
Before the war the Wells brothers had a popular circus act, performing on the parallel bars and doing acrobatics. While with the circus they had play dates in 48 states, several South America countries and through the Caribbean Islands.
The occasion for this special day was for the Greensburg War Loan Drive. It is interesting to note that movie stars Dana Andrews and Cecilia Parker were in Greensburg for this occasion and are in the photograph. In the gym visitors could see a large display of war equipment.
This group pictured of Four Star Mothers were (front row, left to right) Mrs. Donald McGinn, Mrs. E. A. Porter, Mrs. J. M. Croddy, Mrs. Alvie Pratt, and Mrs. Grover Smith; (back row) Recruiting Specialist Russ Workman, Mrs. Fred Klene, Cinema Stars Dana Andrews and Cecilia Parker. Mrs. Clyde Holtzlider and Corporal Martin Bubolz. (Mrs. Dorothy Burger assembled the photos.)
