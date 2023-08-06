Whenever I get home from serving in Liberia, people will inevitably ask, “How was your trip?” To answer honestly would be to rattle off a string of adjectives that don’t make a lot of sense beside one another… “Thanks for asking, my trip was heartbreaking, fulfilling, frustrating, joy-filled, exhausting, and rewarding…” To be on mission in Liberia exposes you to some really tough stories, but to be on mission in Liberia also exposes you to the overwhelming, pursuing love of Jesus.
On Tuesday we went to a place called “His Safe Haven” that provides foster care, homes, and families for disabled children. What an amazing place doing much-needed ministry! In our time there we saw a mural on the wall that depicted Jesus with disabled children. It was such a beautiful picture because the cultural norm and pressure in this place is to consider a disabled child cursed, while the Biblical story assigns value to every person; because no matter how broken we are or we become, we are created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27).
Upon returning to the Hope Center in the evening on Tuesday night, we encountered three disabled teens: a young lady who had lost a leg (and both of her parents) in an accident 8 years ago and her two blind friends that she had helped bring here. They had traveled for hours because they had heard of Hope 2 and they were desperate to encounter hope.
On Wednesday morning, the three disabled children were asked to come back and meet with the team. The team worked together to meet some physical needs, but more importantly, we shared words, Scriptures, songs, and life with these three children – and they shared life with us. For a moment it seemed as if the mural had come to life through us, being the hands and feet of Jesus to bless and encourage these beautiful, courageous souls.
In Joni Eareckson Tada’s book, “A Place of Healing,” she writes, “He [God] has not chosen to heal me, but to hold me.” For a few hours on a Tuesday in Liberia I got to see God holding some disabled, abandoned children through the caring staff and families at His Safe Haven. The next day, I saw a disabled girl (who dreams of growing up to be a doctor) and her two blind friends being held by God through the team of 27 on this trip. And as I recount these events, I find that God is holding me too.
How was my trip to Africa? Well, for a few brief moments I got to be the hands and feet of Jesus, to hold a child’s hand and tell them they belong to God and are not forgotten, and by some Divine sleight of hand, God used the same child to remind me that I belong to God and that I am not forgotten either.
“And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love.” – Romans 5:5
