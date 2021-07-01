GREENSBURG - Linda Shirk Volk is one of an increasing number of women who are engaged in farming. Since 2012 that number has continued to grow. By 2017 that number had increased by about 500,000 more than in 2012. That was for those who were producers. Add another 230,000 for those women who are involved in any way in farming.
Linda was born and grew up in Clinton Township on the Shirk farm. She is the daughter of Stanton and Lorene Shirk and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1965. After graduating from Ball State University in 1969 she taught school in Michigan for eight years. She then moved back to Clinton Township in 1976 to begin farming with her father Stanton and her brother Roland Shirk.
Of course, farming was nothing new to her having grown up on farmland and she lived in the home her grandfather Samuel Shirk built from 1909 to 1911. On July 9, 1983, she married James Volk and they lived in the Shirk home. James died of cancer on April 21,1997.
When Linda was asked what changes, both major and minor, she has seen in farming since she became involved in it she replied, "I see that there is no moldboard plowing, just chisel plowing, and no-till planting."
She has also been very aware that seeds have improved with time and so the crop will produce more bushels per acre. Also the farms are bigger per family with Shirks purchasing more acres. It is also a fact that hogs and cattle now weigh more pounds when they are taken to market.
Farmers would, of course, know what those three methods involved, but some may read this having never been in farming. Linda put on her teacher hat and explained that moldboard plowing is plowing with an implement that cuts soil, lifts it, and turns it at least partly upside down by means of a curved plate. The chisel plow is equipped with narrow, double-ended shovels, or chisel points, mounted on long shanks. And no-till farming is an agricultural method for growing crops or pasture without disrupting the land by plowing and getting it ready for planting seeds.
Her answer to the next question was a bit of a surprise when we think of how much we might eat of the product she grows. When asked what kind of farming, crops, etc. she does that is different from what her parents did Linda said they plant many more acres of soybeans than her parent's generation.
"Because soybeans are now being used for a lot of products all over the world. A lot of the soybeans we grow here in America are now, and have been for some time, being exported to other countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Egypt, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand and Pakistan and more," she explained.
She said that Indiana is the fourth state in growing soybeans. Iowa is first; Illinois, second; Minnesota, third; and then Indiana. Probably the biggest use is the processing for their oil, but soy meal is also a big market and is mainly used for animal feed. Humans consume soy in various forms: soy milk, soy flour, soy protein, tofu, soy fortified products, cereals and bars - even in some beverages and whipped toppings.
Asked if the Shirk farm raised animals such as beef, hogs, etc. Linda said, "At this time we don't own any hogs, but do rent out our hog finishing building. Roland has a few cattle. Currently, Roland's son Samuel Shirk is farming with him full-time."
We also asked how her parents or ancestors got crops to market and how it's done now?
"Dad always told me as a child that he and his father would walk (it was called driving) the hogs down the road to the Sandusky train station," she said. "I think they had a truck pretty early, so after they had a truck they would take truck loads of livestock to Greensburg and Cincinnati. Cincinnati had a stockyard to sell livestock. Kahn's had a killing floor to process meat. Today the grain is sold to several locations within 60 miles of Greensburg by semi-truck trailers."
Linda is a widow and one might imagine she has learned to be more independent, especially living on a farm, but she indicated that's not neccesarily the case.
"Since I didn't get married until I was 35, I was OK with living by myself and making my own decisions," she said.
Next, we asked how do the various agriculture organizations in Decatur County or State of Indiana help you in your farming operation?
"When I moved home from Michigan I went to Purdue Ag Short Course in the winter for 8 weeks," she replied. "It was a concentrated agriculture program for people who did not go to college. The local ag companies all have experts in their products to help make decisions to fit the kind of land that one farms. Indiana Farm Bureau is always a good source. The Internet has lots of websites so we can look up grain prices everyday rather than calling each grain mill."
As for disadvantages or advantages in being female farmer?
"Good or bad, everyone seems to know me, especially the farm stores. I imagine it is an advantage to live in a community where people generally know each other," she said.
When asked do you and Roland work together? Do any of his children help you on the farm? She replied, "Roland and his son Sam farm together. I am farm manager of grandfather's farm. Brian Schwering currently is the guy who puts the crops out and harvests them. We are on 50/50 contract."
The original 80 acres in Clinton Township that became the Shirk farm were purchased from the U.S. Certificate of Entry on March 25, 1822. The farm land has been in the Shirk family since Samuel Shirk's aunt, Rebecca Wynn, purchased it from the Sefton family. When she died in 1909 Samuel Shirk, Linda's grandparent, built the Shirk home where Linda lives using lumber that had been harvested off the farm.
In 1914 Samuel Shirk married Frances McLaughlin, who lived just a couple of miles from his home. He was a prominent grain and livestock farmer for more than six decades. He lived to the age of 97 and she lived to 96.Andrew, Samuel's father, was a soldier of the Revolutionary War.
Frances' father was James Carter McLaughlin, who had served in the Civil War and was imprisoned at the Andersonville prison camp. There were so many prisoners that the Confederates could not keep track of all of them, so he just left and walked home!
Lorene E. Shirk, Linda's mother, compiled the much used book "Schools in Decatur County, Indiana 1820-1978." She did that for the club "Rural Couples Club" to celebrate the bicentennial year of the U.S.A. The Rural Couples was organized in Decatur County in 1946 for education and fun.
