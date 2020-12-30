Happy New Year!
As my dad used to say just after we had opened our gifts, “Christmas is coming again.” I hope you had a nice Christmas, even if it was a bit different this year. We certainly did, and it wasn’t much different than any others. It was just family at our daughter’s house. She goes all out to decorate her house and it was beautiful from one end to the other. She loves to decorate, and she comes up with something different every year. She has a village,or I think it is a whole town, of houses and it is strung around all over. It looks like a lot of work for me, but she does enjoy it. It will be a little different next year as there will be a little boy joining the bunch. Yes, our great grandson will be here in April. We are all looking forward to that.
Since tomorrow will be a new year, let’s all pray that it will be a much better one than 2020. I hope the vaccine we are getting will do a lot to stop the virus from running rampant like it is right now. From most of the reports, it is supposed to do the job. Let’s pray that it works. In the meantime, we are to keep doing what we have been the last few months by washing hands, sanitizing, and wearing our masks.
Do you make resolutions? If I do, I find that they are broken the first week. I resolve every day when I get up that I will try to make it the best I can. But somewhere along the way I mess up. Right now, I’m trying not to make any sweets for awhile as we still have plenty sitting around. I try to ration myself to a couple a day. My sugar is going down slowly, so in another week or so it will be back to normal. It is time to start cooking again, so I’m trying to send you some recipes that sound nutritional and different from any I’ve ever made.
SPINACH AND SPAGHETTI CASSEROLE
1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and drained
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons minced onion
1/2 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese (8 ounce)
4 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained
2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Combine egg, sour cream, milk, Parmesan cheese, onion, salt and pepper. Add Monterey Jack and mix well. Add spinach and spaghetti; mix well again. Bake in ungreased 10 x 6-inch dish. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Uncover and bake 15 to 20 minutes more.
TACO CASSEROLE
1 pound hamburger
1/2 onion
1/2 package taco seasoning
8 ounces tomato sauce
1 can chili hot beans, undrained
1/2 cup water
Shredded cheddar cheese
Flour tortilla shells
Sour cream (optional)
Brown hamburger with onion and drain. Add remaining ingredients. Grease an 8-inch square pan. Cut flour tortillas into quarters and put in the bottom of pan. Add a layer of hamburger mixture, another layer of cheddar cheese, then repeat again,starting with tortilla shells. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Top with lettuce and tomato.
RICE PILAF
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 1/2 cup uncooked rice
3 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 1/2 cup chopped celery
1/2 cup shredded carrots
1 cup slivered almonds
1 teaspoon MSG
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup chopped onion.
Melt butter in skillet. Add rice and brown slightly, stirring constantly. Heat broth to boiling and add slowly to rice. Place in a 2 1//2-quart covered casserole. Bake 1/2 hour at 350 degrees. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Add more broth, if dry. Taste for seasonings. Bake another 30 minutes, covered.
CHINESE CHICKEN AND VEGETABLE STIR FRY
2 dried red peppers
1 onion, diced
1 head broccoli, diced
1 green pepper, diced
6 carrots, diced
4 ribs celery, diced
1 medium box mushrooms, diced
1/2 pound snow peas, diced
1 jar baby corn
2 can bamboo shoots
2 cans sliced water chestnuts
6hicken breasts, cut in strips or diced
In wok or electric skillet, heat 1/2 cup peanut oil. Cook chicken and red peppers until chicken is done at 375 degrees. Add all diced veggies. Add 2 packages of stir fry seasoning (or make your own sauce with 3 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic salt and 2 tablespoons cornstarch). Mix well and pour over chicken and veggies. Cook chicken about 5 minutes. Cook veggies 5 to 7 minutes, but do not overcook. Serve over rice. If you use the stir fry mix add soy sauce to your taste.
