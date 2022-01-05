GREENSBURG - Happy New Year! What a beautiful morning. It is a welcome change from all those dark days and rain we had.
They say there is a malady called SAD: Seasonally Affected Disease. They say the lack of sunshine is the cause of it. I think I had a bad case of it. My spirits were automatically lifted when I got up to the sun. Of course, we have to take the bad with the good. The thermometer did a nosedive and we will need our winter coats to go out. I can take the cold if the sun is shining.
Things will get back to normal now that we've celebrated the holidays. Our family couldn't get together until New Year's weekend. We had a wonderful few days with our great-grandson. He is such a treat to have in the family. He changes so much from one time to another that we see him. He is crawling everywhere, and I imagine he will be walking the next time we see him. He is a busybody and keeps going. He had a hard time going to sleep as he didn't want to miss anything. I hope he got a good nap as they had a few hours drive to get home.
So much for family news. It's back to the every day activity now. I will probably get to my sewing machine. I have been missing it big time. I always have several projects going at a time. The new year brings new challenges. I will have to dig out things that I had shoved aside. I put things away and then can't find them when I need them again.
I have some recipes for those of you who got Instant Pots for Christmas. I don't have one but I think you can adapt the recipe to the traditional oven.
INSTANT POT CHEESY BEEF AND POTATOES
1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef, browned
6 russet potatoes, peeled and sliced
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon paprika
1 cup chicken broth
2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded, divided
Salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 and lightly grease a 13 x 9-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Place browned beef in the bottom of your instant pot and top with sliced potatoes. Sprinkle onion, garlic, and paprika over potatoes and stir everything together. Pour chicken broth over the mixture, then seal the lid and seal the pressure gauge. Manually set to pressure cook for 10 minutes, then let pressure release naturally. Open lid and stir in milk and 1 1/2 cups cheese, then transfer mixture to greased baking dish. Top with remaining cheese, then place in oven and bake for 10 - 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Remove from oven and let cool 10 minutes before serving.
INSTANT POT 8-MINUTE CHEESY POTATO SOUP
8 cups potatoes, peeled and cubed
4 - 6 cups chicken broth
3 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1 shallot finely chopped
1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon paprika
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Bacon, to garnish (optional)
Green onions, to garnish (optional)
Set the instant pot to "saute" and add butter to the pot. Once butter has melted, add onion and cook until soft and translucent, 3 - 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add potatoes, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika to the pot. Add broth just to cover the potatoes and stir to combine. Press "cancel" to quit the "saute" mode and place the lid on the pot. Make sure the valve on top is set to "sealing." Press the "Manual" button and set the time for 8 minutes. When the timer goes off, let it sit for 2 minutes, and then move from"sealing" to "venting" to release the pressure. When the pressure is released (it will stop steaming and you'll hear a little pop when it's done), remove the lid. Stir in the cream cheese and cheddar cheese until melted. (It helps to break up the cream cheese in chunks first). Season to taste with salt and pepper.
QUICK POTATO CORN CHOWDER
2 tablespoons butter
1 small onion, diced
2 ribs celery, diced
1 small carrot, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium baking potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 bay leaf
2 cups corn, fresh or frozen
1 cup light cream
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, and garlic. Cook 3 - 4 minutes or until onion is tender. Add potatoes, chicken broth, seasonings, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook covered for 8 - 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add corn and light cream , simmer an additional 4 minutes. Remove bay leaf. Using a potato masher, or hand blender, slightly mash some of the potatoes to thicken the soup.
CAULIFLOWER - BROCCOLI SALAD
1 head broccoli
1 head cauliflower
1 red onion
2 cups cherry tomatoes
1/2 cup shredded cheese (optional)
1 cup Miracle Whip
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon sugar
Chop vegetables. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over all. Stir and chill until ready to serve.
