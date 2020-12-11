Lord our God,
With all our hearts we come before Your countenance.
Our hearts shall always be in Your presence, asking, longing, and believing that You will guide our affairs aright.
Protect us, for You are our God and Father. Protect all who are in danger or who must go into danger.
Make known Your great love and Your living presence to the hearts of the dying.
Draw our hearts together so that we may have community in You, our faith and hope set on You alone.
Protect us during the night, and help us to be at peace about all our concerns because they are in Your hands.
Every concern of every person is in Your hands. We ourselves are in Your hands, Lord God, our Father, and there we want to remain.
Your hands can heal and restore everything.
Praised be Your name!
Amen.
