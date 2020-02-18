DECATUR COUNTY - Susie Hahn shared something recently that really got the questions and imagination going. It was a register book that had names of people in Marion Township who, on July 29, 1871, voted for or against the railroad going through Millhousen.
Susie said, "The railroad did not go through. But, after that, Millhousen, which was a thriving, busy little town, really decreased. It's still a wonderful community, but with the railroad, it could have really exploded in size."
Mind you now, I've read a good deal about Millhousen. Been there many times either to visit someone or eat at that fine Stone's restaurant there, but never did I hear anything about a railroad nearly going through the town.
This is what the poll book stated: "A Poll Book of a Special Election held at the Magnes School House (I believe the school was # 7 on 60 SE.) in Marion Township Decatur County and State of Indiana July 29, 1871 for the purpose of voting for or against an appropriation to the Lake Erie Evansville and Southwestern Railroad Co. by taking stock in said road to the amount of thirteen thousand and six hundred dollars."
On the other hand, I do remember making a copy of a paragraph in the book "The Story of Millhousen," loaned to me months ago by Nancy Picker. Something that caused some wondering.
Received for the Railroad appropriation one hundred and twenty nine votes (129)
Received against the railroad appropriation ninety votes (90). Total number of votes cast 219.
On Page 50 of the book compiled by Lorene E. Shirk for the Rural Couples Club, "Schools in Decatur County, Indiana 1820 - 1978" "Marion Twp was the last township in DEC Co. and in the state of Indiana to have one-room schools, and at no time a high school. This was due partly because no railroads or interurban ran through this township, and roads were in poor condition."
