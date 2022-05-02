CARTHAGE - The members of the Lions Club would like to extend a huge thank you for all the community support at the last pancake breakfast. It was the most highly attended breakfast in the past 15 years! Of course, that also translates into the highest amount of money donated as well. It is important to remember the Lion’s Club uses the money donated for the good of not only Lions Club programs but the community.
The following is a list of annual general donations that the Lions contribute to:
* Lions Leader Dog
* Lions Camp Woodsmoke
* Brianna’s Hope*Carthage Community Church
* Carthage Library
* Carthage Volunteer Fire Dept.
* Future of Carthage
* Community Christmas Poinsettia Delivery
* Annual Spring Scholarship(s) awarded to Ripley Township Senior(s)
Upcoming Events
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14: The Future of Carthage is hosting the annual Spring Fling. This is another event you will not want to miss! Activities include a Historical Magical Mystery Tour, Art Show, Bake Sale & Sack Lunch Sale, and a special presentation by school marm Arlene will be offered for the children at the library along with cookie decorating!
The Art Show will be located in the Carthage Community Center. Drawing, painting, pottery, or sculpting pieces will be on display! No entry fee, and prizes will be awarded to winners in these categories: Painting, woodworking, photos, drawing, miscellaneous arts, sewing, and junior artists 12 and under. Art must be dropped off between 6 and 7 p.m. May 13 at the Community Center. Come learn more about historic Carthage or just bring a blanket or lawn chairs and have a picnic downtown. Attending community events are great ways to connect with residents, make new friends, and support your community. Funds raised will support the library and the FOC Scholarship Fund.
By the way, if you missed this Pancake Breakfast, don't worry! You will have a chance to enjoy those fluffy pancakes and delicious sausage gravy and biscuits again on July 30 at the Covered Bridge Benefit Ride sponsored by the Kids of Carthage!
If you would like to be a part of any of these community-based groups they are always looking for members and volunteers. A lot of work and manpower is needed to make these events successful. More can always be achieved with the help of many hands.
