Luke 15: “So Jesus addressed this parable to them. "What man among you having a hundred sheep and losing one of them would not leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the lost one until he finds it? And when he does find it, he sets it on his shoulders with great joy and, upon his arrival home, he calls together his friends and neighbors and says to them, 'Rejoice with me because I have found my lost sheep.' I tell you, in just the same way there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous people who have no need of repentance.”
The years I worked in law enforcement offered many experiences including vehicle and foot pursuits. There are people who do not want interaction with a police officer under any circumstance, especially if they have committed a crime or even a minor infraction.
Many times a person will elude police over a very minor situation such as not having their driver’s license with them or no insurance. It really is silly to make the situation worse, because what started as a possible ticket or maybe even just a verbal warning may turn into a felony charge, depending on the laws in your area.
As an example: One night, my partner and I were on patrol around midnight and a vehicle turns our direction at a high rate of speed. We turn around, but find that we must wait in line as about four other police units from neighboring jurisdictions were after the same vehicle.
We get in line and proceed to take up the pursuit as the violator is breaking laws within our city.
About seven miles down the road, eight other police units from other agencies were boxing the violator in so that he would not go any further.
Turns out it was three teens. I asked the driver what he had under the hood of his 1973 Chevy pickup. He said, “Just a 350. I tuned up today and put a new 4-barrel carburetor on it and just had to see how fast she would go.”
We all found out that night how fast his truck would go and he had several tickets to show for his efforts, plus a trip to jail.
I tell you that story because it reminds me of us. Yes, you and me. When we do wrong, slip in sobriety or commit a sin that is very obvious to us, Jesus Christ pursues us. Jesus gave a story of one sheep that left the other 100. The shepherd left the 99 sheep to find the one stray. Do you ever feel like a stray?
I want you to know that God really loves you, and regardless of what you have done - either as a person who has never said yes to receiving the Lord in your life or a Christian - let God overtake you in His pursuit of you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.