GREENSBURG - George P. Birdwell Chaplain, Co. G, 10th Texas Dismounted Cavalry, wrote about his grandfather, John Birdwell, his father, Colonel Allen Birdwell, and his own life including his part in the Civil War. He wrote it, "For My Family." What a gift to his family! And, a member of his family came to live in Decatur County.
Many years ago, I knew a woman who was from Texas but who lived in Greensburg after marriage to Jethro Meek, a native of Decatur County. Anne Birdwell Meek was exactly what people mean when they describe a woman as a lady. She was smart, and when she spoke her voice was gentle. Somehow though, one knew that she was a strong person. When she taught the Sunday School "Fourscore Class" for adults in our church no one missed class and everyone listened intently because we knew we were lucky to hear her teach the lessons. I didn't know her well, but admired her greatly. They lived in the home across the alley from the church on the square.
Recently, Anne and Jethro's son, also named Jethro, shared a little information about his mother's family. Jethro, after a career in Germany, now lives in Florida with his wife, Rilla Abrell Meek (also a native of Decatur County). Anne's grandfather, and Jethro's great-grandfather, the Rev. George Birdwell, the writer of the memoirs, participated in the Civil War for the South. What did the Southerner think of the war? I'll begin with Anne's great-great-grandfather John Birdwell, who came from Ireland and settled in Tennessee. Interesting to note that he was 84 when he died and, according to the family, was never sick in his life, never had a chill nor a fever. "All nine boys in the family died between the ages of 84 and 90."
The Rev. George Birdwell wrote about his father, Col. Allen Birdwell, who lived in Alabama. He didn't have opportunities for an education, but learned to read and write "by old Dr. Allen, who taught him to make his letters on a hoe in the field. He plowed two days a week for a neighbor to get the horse and plow four days. For two years he carried his corn to the mill on his shoulders." In 1840, he became a member of the Alabama State Militia. He rose to the rank of colonel and was called Colonel Birdwell the rest of his life
But, wrote Rev. Birdwell about his father, "He had a peculiar trait he had was that he would go any body's security." One man who traded slaves was not on the level and left the country leaving his father to pay the security. He lost his home, wagon, five horses, one slave and a carriage. His father (John Birdwell) had left Alabama for Texas in 1838, and three years later Col. Allen and wife Lucinda moved there. "There were plenty of deer, turkeys, wolves, wild cats panthers and occasionally a bear."
Col. Allen Birdwell was writing this when he was nearly 76 years old and wrote, "I've never been drunk in my life, never played cards in my life, never danced a step in my life and never had but one fight in my life - and it lasted four years. A few years later there were schools and churches. Nearly everybody went to church. The boys and girls did not sit together as they do now. On April 15, 1848 there was a great Hail Storm followed by a killing frost. Everything was killed dead and had to be planted over. (Some say 1849 but I remember it as 1848.)"
"My father was a Whig and a 'Know Nothing.' When Abraham Lincoln was elected there was great excitement throughout the South and agitation on the question of Secession."
Next week: What the writer did after the election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.