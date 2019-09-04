COLUMBUS -- The Fear Factor will be real this October when the Bartholomew County Historical Society presents Fright on the Farm. Chairpersons Kim and Elaine DeClue and Ike and Kelsey DeClue have spent the past several months planning this inaugural event that promises to be a thrilling evening of celebration in the historic barn at the Henry Breeding Farm.
Such chilling experiences as a choreographed performance by a trio of witches led by Alma Wiley, previously the director of Dancers Studio; an appearance by the headless horseman; mystical decorations and special effects; a devilishly-spicy Cajun dinner prepared by Chef Gethin Thomas; Halloween-themed cocktails; desserts to die for; and mystifying auction items will be featured. Other treats include rides on a Reeves steam engine and Howling at the Moon. Music and dancing will conclude the evening.
Fright on the Farm is planned for Oct. 26. Proceeds will benefit existing youth programs presented by the Historical Society as well as aid the creation of new workshops and programs. Currently, the Historical Society serves approximately 1,200 local children each year by working with girl scouts, boy scouts, homeschool groups, English as a second language groups, and special needs individuals to create classes and tours specific to each. Popular annual events include Steps through Time, Spring on the Farm and the Reeves Festival: Powering the Past.
Reservations for this over-21 event are $80 for individuals and $1,000 for premier tables of eight.
Reservations are now available and may be made online at www.bartholomewhistory.org or by calling 812.372.3541 or visiting the Bartholomew County Museum at 524 Third Street, which is open to the public Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bartholomew County Historical Society collects and preserves Bartholomew County artifacts, photographs, and documents. Through interpretive programs and displays, BCHS teaches the heritage of our region enriching both present and future generations.
