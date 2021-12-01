As we approach the Christmas season, let us think about giving rather than receiving.
There are many very worthwhile ongoing projects at this time of the year. The annual Cheer Fund has been a way to give back for years as well as the Santa’s Heroes ( formerly known as Shop with a Cop). Both help our community very much. Also, many other organizations and churches have their own giving trees, etc. I know our church collects toys for underprivileged community in Kentucky.
Our Extension Homemakers also have an Operation Christmas child project and collects small toys, fabric and sewing notions to make boys shorts. For more information or to help them sew, contact Isabelle Royse at 812-662-6841.
Also, to help with the military project with items or monetary donations contact the American Legion.
Well, Thanksgiving is over and it’s time to make Christmas cookies. It is nice to do a cookie exchange with family members, neighbors or just friends. It is a good way to get a variety and not have to make so many kinds.
Here are a few new recipes that I thought you might like to try.
Fresh Apple Bars
1 3/4 c. sugar
3 eggs
2 C. peeled and chopped apples
2 1/2 c. flour
1 c. oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
Fold all ingredients together. Pour on a floured and greased jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Mint Cookies
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 pkg. of instant chocolate pudding mix
1/4 c. flour
34 c. oil
1 egg
1 c. mini chocolate mint chips or 1 c. crushed peppermint canes
In a mixing bowl, combine the first four ingredients. The dough will be crumbly. Stir in chips or crushed peppermint canes. Roll tablespoonfuls into balls. Place 2 inches apart on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Makes 4 dozen.
Chewy Chocolate Chip Bars
1 box chocolate or yellow cake mix
1 egg
1 1/3 c. coconut
3/4 c. chopped nuts
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. chocolate chips
Mix until soft and crumbly. Press into a 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.
Coconut-Almond Fudge Bars
1 pkg. fudge cake mix
1 16 oz. can of coconut almond frosting mix
1 c. applesauce
1 egg beaten
Mix together all ingredients and spread in a lightly greased 13 by 9 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 32 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes before removing from the pan. Cut into 2-inch squares. Makes about 2 dozen.
Quick and Easy Lemon Bars
1 16-oz. one step Angel Food cake mix
22 oz. can lemon pie filling
Chopped nuts or coconut – optional
Mix cake mix and pie filling in a large bowl. Spread in a greased 15 by 10 in. jelly roll pan. Top with nut or coconut as desired. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let cool, cut into bars. Makes 2 1/2 dozen.
Chewy Date Nut Bars
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 c. brown sugar
3/4 c. butter
2 eggs
2 c. chopped dates
2 c. chopped nuts
Combine cake mix and brown sugar. Add eggs and butter. Combine dates and nuts and stir into batter. Spread batter into a 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees until toothpick comes out clean. Cool and cut into bars.
Sweet Butter Cookies
! c. butter
3/4 c. sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
2 t. white vinegar
1 3/4 c. flour
1 tsp. vanilla
Blend butter and sugar until creamy. Add soda and vinegar. Mix. Stir in flour and vanilla. Drop by teaspoonfuls on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown Makes 4 to 5 dozen.
If you blame others for your failures, do you credit them for your success?
A bad habit is like a soft chair: easy to get into but hard to get out of.
Before trying to keep up with your neighbors, you should find out where they are going.
