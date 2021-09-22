It is time to get your reservations in for our annual fall Achievement Night. it is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13 at St. Mary’s Church in the large gathering room with registration at 5:30. p.m. and the meal at 6 p.m. The theme this year is Harvest Blessings. The cost for the evening is $14 with reservations due by October 4 to Deb Greiwe at 4271 S. CR 60 E., Greensburg, IN, 47240. Program for the evening by John Pratt and a quilting demo by Rita Hellmich. There will also be a Memorial Service for our deceased members of the past year. I hope everyone will be able to attend. Sounds like a great program, thanks to the Clinton Club.
As fall is approaching it seems like time to think about pumpkins, whether it is for pie or for decorating your yard. Pumpkin is another of the fall fruits that is very healthy. It is low in calories and high in nutrition. It has zero fat, cholesterol, and sodium. It is recommended as part of a heart-healthy diet. Pumpkin is high in vitamin A, C, and E, and also in iron, copper, manganese and potassium. Pumpkin can also be used to thicken soup or stew. Also, when making baked goods use some pumpkin in place of all the butter or oil.
Here a few recipes using pumpkin.
Pumpkin Soup
1/4 c. chopped green pepper
2 T. chopped onion
1 tsp. parsley flakes
1/8 tsp. thyme
1 bay leaf
2 T. butter
1 8-1/4 oz. can tomatoes, diced
2 c. mashed cooked pumpkin
2 c. water
2 chicken bouillon cubes
1 t. flour
2 c. milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Saute green pepper, onion, parsley, thyme, and bay leaf in butter (do not brown). Add tomatoes, pumpkin, water, and bouillon cubes; bring to a boil, Reduce heat; simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a small, bowl combine flour and milk. Blend well, and stir into soup along with the salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat until mixture boils, stirring frequently. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Pumpkin Apple Streusel Muffins
2 1/4 c. flour
2 c. sugar
1 T. pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp. soda
1/2 tsp. salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 c. pumpkin
1/2 c. oil
2 c. peeled and finely diced apples
Streusel Topping
2 T. flour
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 c. sugar
Combine streusel ingredients and cut in 4 tsp. butter until mixture is crumbly. In a large bowl, combine first 5 ingredients; set aside. In another bowl, combine eggs, pumpkin and oil. Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Stir in apples and spoon batter into greased or paper-lined muffin pans, filling 3/4 full. Sprinkle topping over batter and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
Pumpkin Juice
1 15 oz. can of pumpkin
3 cups of cider
3 c. orange juice
1/2 tsp. vanilla
Add pumpkin to a large pitcher, add juices and vanilla and mix well until pumpkin has completely dissolved. Enjoy. Makes 8 servings.
Two- Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies
1 15 oz. can of pumpkin
1 box of spice cake mix
Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine pumpkin and spice cake mix. Drop rounded tablespoons of batter on cookie sheet and bake for 12 to 14 minutes at 350 degrees or until cookies are plump and begin to brown. Allow cookies to cool and frost with cream cheese frosting and chopped nuts, if desired. Makes 30 cookies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.