GREENSBURG - A column in the South Bend Tribune, written by columnist Kathy Borlik, told of Ed Ernstes retiring from his job of 40 years. She began the column, "Ed Ernstes has every intention to still have a part in front of the camera. Just not the news. If you have watched WSBT - TV (Channel 22) at all over the past 40 years, you've seen Ed in his role as a reporter..."
The South Bend reporter was writing about one of our native sons. It's true that Ed Ernstes has just retired from his job as reporter at WSBT 22 this year. Dale Edwin "Ed" Ernstes had been a reporter for the TV station since 1981. But he isn't retiring from his acting jobs.
Ed graduated from Greensburg High School in 1968 and his school mates will remember him as participating in wrestling, football and track. He remembers Decatur County with great affection and has been back often because he has family here.
His parents were Howard and Mary Ann (Redelman) Ernstes. His mother passed away in 2009 and Howard passed away in March 2020 at the age of 100. Ed had eight brothers and sisters: Carol Howe, Richard Ernstes, Dale Ernstes, Helen Black, Sara Amrhein, Joseph Ernstes, Thomas Ernstes, Michael Ernstes and Ken Ernstes. Sara was a tremendous help to me when writing about her brother retiring as TV news reporter.
A few years ago, Ed told about some of his memories of Decatur County while growing up include riding his bike to the Allen Memorial Pool, playing Little League, Mrs. Shaw's literature class, Follies and more.
Ed graduated from Ball State University with a degree in radio and TV in 1972. That same year, he entered the United States Army and left for three years. After getting out of the Army he went to graduate school at San Diego State in California from 1976 to 1978. It was there that he received his Master's in Radio, TV and Film. He interned at a couple of San Diego TV stations in the news department, and in 1981 began in his career at Channel WSBT - 22 in South Bend.
Being in South Bend gave him time and location to appear in movies and television programs filmed in the area.
We've seen Ed in his role as an actor. Maybe we didn't realize it in his early days, but he's been in many movies and television shows by now. I'll list a few: A hit man in Looking for Mayberry, a news reporter in Alexis Ronan, a rowdy bar patron in Girls of Summer, a cowboy in The Shade Shepherd, a Montana digger in Vulassic Park, a police extra in Wolf at the Door, an orchestra band member in Verrater, and The Throbbit, Quantum Leap, A Leap to Die For and many more.
You'll find the site with his credits, photos, etc interesting. Just type in IMDB online and Ed Ernstes name in. You'll probably wonder how he had the time to do all the programs and movies in addition to his job at the television station.
Ed's sister Sara said that Ed is enjoying retirement, which gives him time to do more volunteer work, going to the local high schools and colleges to give presentations on what TV reporters do. (A good project for Decatur County schools?) He's on the advisory committee for a local high school that is updating the curriculum about television and video. He teaches how to film and edit a video.
Sara said he'll now have more time to visit his daughter, Amy Ernstes, who is studying for a Doctorate in Sociology at Virginia Tech in Virginia. Retirement will give him more time for acting in movies that are being filmed in the Midwest.
We all wish him success in whatever he chooses to do. Perhaps the Decatur County Historical Society will ask him to give members a program.
A special thank you to Sara Amrhein.
