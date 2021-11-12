In everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. I Thessalonians 5:18
How do you begin your day? Do you start the day off with going to social media or, catching the morning news? I have found it helpful to begin the day with gratitude. Thanking God for the night of rest and protection. The practice of gratitude is one of the most powerful ways to change your life, and I am living proof. Keeping a gratitude journal is an excellent way to start noticing and counting your blessings. It’s simple, yet powerful.
Thanksgiving Day will soon be here for America. Last year there wasn’t much getting together as in past years due to the pandemic, but this year will be different. Be sure to count the blessings a family and friends as you gather for Thanksgiving.
But there’s no need to stop there! There are many ways to add the practice of gratitude into your life so that you stay focused on appreciating all the amazing things you have in your life. Here are a few simple ways to add more feelings of gratitude in your life, starting now.
• Compliment a stranger—How many times have you admired someone’s haircut or blouse, but not complimented them on it? Start today!
• Let someone ahead of you in line—Remember how it feels when you have one item, and all the people in front of you have a shopping cart full? Guess what? Everyone feels that way. The next time you get the opportunity, let that person go in front of you.
• Avoid negative media—It’s tough to stay focused on all the goodness around you when you allow all the negative news in the world to play in front of you every day. Find positive TV, movies and other media to watch instead.
• Cherish your friends—When was the last time you told your BFF how much you appreciate them being in your life? Not because of anything they’ve done, but just for loving and supporting you throughout your life’s journey.
• Listen deeply—So often, when we listen to someone talk we are rehearsing what we want to say next. Notice how often you do that and practice listening intently to the person, even if they are telling you about something that doesn’t interest you.
• Go outside and relish—Most of us don’t get out into nature as much as we should. And that’s a shame because we miss out on so many wonders! Take time to go outside more. Go to the park and listen to the kids squeal with delight. Watch a hummingbird at your neighbor’s feeder. Enjoy the beauty of the natural world.
• Practice not complaining—When you start to notice how often you complain, you’ll be amazed! One day a week, practice not complaining, but rather reframe everything to put a positive, grateful spin on it. And mean it!
