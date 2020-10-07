GREENSBURG - A few months ago, Larry Rueff sent me a news item about Admiral Byrd's visit to Decatur County. That was in April 1941 and the Pearl Harbor tragedy hadn't yet happened. I thought, OK, 1941. Surely I can find someone who remembers that day.
I didn't find anyone.
No, I haven't exactly found the person who remembers that day, but when Bonita Myers gave me some papers that had been saved by her mother, Jessie Hampton, I found a great story about it in an issue of the "Tree City Breeze."
Jessie and I were members of the Quilt Group that meets at First Presbyterian Church once a month. Included in the papers Jessie had saved were some Breeze papers that had been published by the students at Greensburg High School. It was an excellent paper with teacher Miss Frances Eward the advisor.
Looking through that treasure trove of old papers was the April 30, 1941 issue in which I spotted a story about the day Admiral Byrd came to Greensburg. There was even a photo with the story that was written by Nancy Bracken, a reporter for the school paper. The photo showed Jim Lewis, Jo Musgrave, Martha and Nancy Bracken, all reporters for the Breeze, standing with Admiral Byrd. They were called The Lucky Four.
The four students were thrilled that Admiral Byrd gave them an interview for the Breeze.
Jim Lewis said, "It is an experience never to be equaled."
Jo Musgrave said, "It was thrilling! As a matter of fact, it was the most thrilling experience I ever had!"
Martha Bracken said, ""Well, all I can say is that I'll never forget this."
Nancy Bracken said, "He was swell! I just wish that I could know him better."
The story Larry Rueff shared in the April 17, 1941 edition of the Daily News was on page one. It told readers that this would likely be one of his last lecture engagements for an indefinite period. Byrd had said that within a week he expected to return to active duty in the United States Navy. He expected to be assigned to naval aviation in northern waters. It was only a few months before Pearl Harbor.
Admiral Byrd turned the tables on the four student reporters to ask their opinion on the international situation, policies the United States should follow, and so on. They said he seemed to enjoy their response and they, in turn, were "deeply impressed with the serious thoughts he left with them."
Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd died of a heart ailment on March 11, 1957 at his home in Boston, Mass. The famed American explorer Richard Byrd took off from the Norwegian Arctic island of Spitsbergen along with his pilot, Floyd Bennett, in an attempt to be the first to fly to the North Pole. He was given a Full Honor (Company) Funeral to take place on March 14.
Byrd claimed that his expeditions had been the first to reach both the North Pole and the South Pole by air. His claim to have reached the North Pole is disputed. He is also known for discovering Mount Sidley, the largest dormant volcano in Antarctica, in 1934. Byrd did give a lecture for the public sponsored by the Men's Club of First Presbyterian. Movies of his years of exploring were shown.
Looking back on the Tree City Breeze done in the 1940s, I believe it was a fantastic project of the school. The students got the advertising for the paper, filled it with all kinds of good stories and news about the school, and it must have been a great project for the school and the students.
The editors of the Breeze were Marcia Standley and Carolyn Guffey. The editor of the sports section of the paper was Bob Williams, who graduated from Greensburg High School in 1941. He became sports journalist for more than 40 years with the Indianapolis Star. His column was titled "Shootin' the Stars." He won many awards during those years including the Joe Boland award, the National Sportswriters & Sportscaster award. He was named the Indiana Sports Writer in 1975 and was author of the first narrative history of Indiana basketball.
My thanks to Larry Rueff and Bonita Myers.
