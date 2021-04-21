GREENSBURG - I don't doubt for a minute that you have seen the ag' mural of the four seasons of farming being painted on the building at the corner of E. Main and N. East streets in Greensburg.
I say being painted because it is a work in progress. There are small and smaller scenes of an animal or building and more to come. May I suggest that if you know someone who can't get out and about that you make plans to take that person to see the mural.
Having an opportunity to talk with artist Beverly Wilson last week was a perfect time to learn about this incredible work of art.
Beverly graduated from North Decatur and now teaches art in the Fine Arts Department at the Franklin schools. She has three grown children (Lindsay, Addison and Taylor). She is the daughter of Daniel and Sarajane Wilson. Many people who read the Daily News in several counties will know him. The mural is dedicated to him and to her brother Bill, who was killed in a tragic accident in 2017. Her dad died only a few months later in 2018.
Daniel graduated from Batesville High School and Purdue University (named Purdue's Outstanding Ag Student in 1963). He taught agriculture at Jackson Township School in Decatur County and had been a manager at Lowe's Pellets and Grain. He was county executive director at Decatur County ASCS (now FSC) and finally was able to be exactly what he had always wanted to be, a full-time farmer.
Beverly said, "Dad had started farming at the age of 13, riding his bike to work at Narwold’s Dairy Farm. He cleared five acres of land so he could grow corn. Dan always had a passion for farming, John Deere tractors, especially antiques, and music, but what he loved most was spending time with his family. Also important was his faith in God giving us the sun and rain to turn one grain into millions. His voice was well-known for announcing tractor pulls, horse pulls, and the Napoleon Fireman’s Annual Picnic."
Beverly said that at the height of his career he farmed more than 5,000 acres, had his own trucking company, and had livestock: Hereford cattle, hogs and horses. He grew fields of hay, wheat, corn and soybeans. He grew Pop Weaver popcorn and Nancy Beans for tofu. She also said that everyone in the family helped on the farm, "a true family farm."
Many of the scenes we see in the mural are specific memories Bev has of her dad. He loved re-enacting wheat threshings every year on the 4th of July and people came from all over to be a part of that day. He and friend "Pumphandle" could fix anything, and kept the antique farm equipment because it was important to them that future generations could see what past generations used.
Beverly's mother took the death of her son and husband hard, and then came the covid and she couldn't even have visits from her children and family. That's when Beverly got the idea to paint a large mural so her mom could see Daniel farming anytime she wanted to. Since she is an artist and a photographer, and had photographed her dad while farming for decades, it seemed natural to paint some of those scenes.
So, the search for the right building began. She found it right away, and the owner, Tracey Anderson, was delighted. When she began painting she says now that her paintbrush "just took over" as if her dad was guiding the brush.
So far it's taken about 1,000 hours, but see said she feels compensated by how the people have rallied behind her.
"Farmers drove in and left notes on my lift telling me now much they loved the mural, school buses slowed down so the masked children could wave, elderly couples drove by daily to watch the progress, and families took walks with their children to watch."
She said sometimes she would hand the paintbrush to the little ones and seeing their eyes light up was a huge blessing for her.
"My mom can now drive to town and see dad farming whenever she wants to," she added.
More next week as the mural grows.
