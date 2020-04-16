GREENSBURG - In 1968, I was a senior in high school in Ohio. As a senior, I enrolled in the Distributive Education Class, which allowed me to attend school until 11:15 each day and be on the job by noon. Less school and making money.
I got a job with Britt’s Department Store, which was a part of the J. J. Newberry chain of stores. It was an excellent job with hours that allowed me to work full-time. The people I worked with were outstanding, and I learned a lot about retail and customer service.
I worked from noon until 9 p.m. five days a week. The money wasn’t great, but it was a great experience. During my time on the job, I was given three raises and made excellent grades in the class.
Part of being in Distributive Education meant belonging to the DECA/Distributive Education Clubs of America. The National Conference for DECA was to convene in Houston, Texas, in May 1968, and I was one of the delegates to attend.
I will never forget that day in May when we piled into our teacher Mr. Taylor’s car along with another adult, which made for six of us traveling from Ohio to Houston, Texas. The trip took about 24 hours and then we arrived in the big city. It was hot and humid. Fortunately, Mr. Taylor’s car had air-conditioning.
We checked into our rooms and prepared for the various activities which included a banquet that would bring all of us together. There were 2,500 students and advisors in attendance. After some remarks and business for DECA, the speaker came to the podium.
There he was, Mr. J. C. Penney. I found out later that he was born in 1875, which meant he was about 93 when he came to speak with us. I sat at the table, taking in every word this retail giant had to offer.
He made it clear that while he had not had an easy life, he always desired to treat people right and help as much as possible. Even though his father was a Baptist minister, it would be a bit later he would decide to follow Jesus Christ, and that happened while he was a patient at the Battle Creek Sanitarium. He heard a hymn during chapel service that said, "God will take care of you," and that was a catalyst that sparked a desire in his spirit to know Christ.
I remember one of Penney’s statements to us: “To all of you, I will say allow the Lord in your life to do great work, for you students never go any further through life without knowing the Lord. Then when you discover His love, you will find His grace is sufficient for your journey. Also, remember this, give to the Lord. I started out giving a 10 percent tithe out of every paycheck, and I kept on giving. I want you to know that I no longer live on the 90 percent, but I live on the 10 percent and give the 90 percent to the Lord. He will bless you.”
I will never forget those words. James Cash Penney worked hard, and when he had the opportunity to buy into a retail operation, he did. Later, when he had started the J.C.Penney Company, things just kept moving upward. He was at one of his stores in Des Moines, Iowa, where a young Sam Walton was working, and Penney taught Walton how to use letter paper and ribbon to wrap a package.
None of us know who we will inspire by sharing our life experience, and I hope that someone who reads this column will be encouraged to grow, dream, and succeed.
