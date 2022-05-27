Never be ashamed of our God. Although our God is love, He didn’t intend on His children to be trampled on. If we give up on our Godly traditions, before long we’ve given in to evil. Don’t let others use our kindness to exploit their agenda.
When you’re with friends, stop to pray. When you’re told you can’t pray, stop to pray. When they tell you you’ll offend the non-Christians, stop to pray. At the end of the day, you answer to God, even those who don’t believe in Him.
When Christians are silenced, that’s when evil is allowed to flourish. Let’s all show courage. Let’s pray, even when everyone around us isn’t. Even when it may not seem “cool.” I promise you, prayer will be “cool” again really soon.
Thank You Lord for this day. I know you’ll provide me the answers as I go. I’ll stop, breathe, pray, and act. Amen.
