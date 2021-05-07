INDIANAPOLIS - The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting two virtual programs in May.
At noon May 14 there will be a Dementia Conversations program where attendees will learn about three of the most difficult conversations families face after a dementia diagnosis – conversations about doctor visits, driving and legal and financial planning. The program will feature tips from experts as well as stories from Hoosier families about how they navigated these topics during their own journey with dementia.
“For many people who are affected by dementia, hearing from others who are going through the same journey helps them to feel less alone,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “This program is a great opportunity to learn about what works – and what doesn’t – from those who have experienced these difficult conversations firsthand.”
At 6 p.m. May 25 there will be a program designed for residents of independent living communities and their loved ones. Attendees will learn about dementia risk factors, the stages of the disease, the latest research and treatments that can help alleviate some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Registration for these programs is free.
For more information ccall the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
