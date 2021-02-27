Q: During the apocalypse, God puts his stamp of approval on a few people. Why would God seal some people and not others?
A: It’s far more than a stamp of approval, yet it is surely a mark. Yes, in Revelation 7:1-8, the Bible discusses a special seal placed on the foreheads of 144,000 Jews during the apocalyptic years of judgement on the earth. The Greek word for “sealed” is “sphragizō” which also means, “to secure from Satan.” The word appears in many other verses of the Bible and is used to explain the process of being marked by God for salvation.
The use of sphragizō tells us that these Hebrew descendants (twelve-thousand from each tribe of the sons of Israel) become Judeo-Christian believers and are protected from the ensuing judgments of wrath. It’s important to note that a sealing, in this end-time context, in no way eliminates Christ or works-around his sacrifice on the cross. The whole of Scripture supports repentance of sin and a belief in Jesus Christ as the Son of God, as the only open door to heaven (John 10:9.) These end-time converts become saved in the same way people do today.
Christians everywhere, of every tribe, race and tongue, may rest easy and take comfort: God seals people all the time. Christ followers have been receiving the same seal since Jesus walked the earth. Let us review two potent New Testament scriptures of proof:
“Now He who establishes us with you in Christ and has anointed us is God, who also has sealed us and given us the Spirit in our hearts as a guarantee” (2 Corinthians 1:21, 22, NKJV.) “And because of him, when you who are not Jews heard the revelation of truth, you believed in the wonderful news of salvation. Now we have been stamped with the seal of the promised Holy Spirit” (Ephesians 1:13, TPT.)
When I was a new believer, I tried, as many of us do, to read the Bible like I read other texts: from beginning to end and much like a novel. My fledgling method of Bible reading caused me despair and frustration at times, especially when I came to the Book of Revelation, chapter seven—the mention of the 144,000 sealed. I thought, in my newly-minted, spiritual mind-set, that God was only planning to take 144,000 people to heaven. I reeled thinking so few would be selected to arrive at the pearly gates and gain entrance. My anxiety and fear came because I wasn’t studying Scripture, I was only reading it. When we fail to slow down, savor and study God’s Word, we misread; we misinterpret; we gloss over important details. While there are modern translations of the Bible which allow us to read it like a novel (The Message, The Story, The Book of God, etc.), a significant part of our Christian journey is the seeking out of God’s truth through study. The Bible, after all, is written by God. It takes a while to learn the language. It takes assistance to learn the language! Don’t be afraid to wade out into the often-intimidating pool of a small-group, Bible study. You’ll find that no one is an expert and everyone is still learning—yet there are some in the deep end who help connect the dots.
Have no fear, my friend. If you are saved in Christ and your hand is held fast in his, you’re on the glory-train! In these uncertain times, many of us are pealing through the pages of the Book of Revelation to discover our course and timeline of the earth. Yet there is a hope and a reassurance that all is well and we are safe: if we have accepted the Savior, Jesus, we are clearly marked for eternal rescue. Take a moment now and relax. God’s got you, he’s sealed you with his Holy Spirit and all is well.
