GREENSBURG - American Senior Communities (ASC) has earned the 2020 Customer Approved award from Lincoln, Nebraska–based healthcare-intelligence firm NRC Health. The award recognizes senior-care organizations across the country for creating an outstanding care experience for their customers. Locally, Arbor Grove Village, is a proud member the of ASC family.
Only 20 Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Skilled Nursing organizations across the country earned this remarkable distinction. Winners were selected according to the results from the 2019 Resident and Family Experience Survey conducted by NRC, a third-party vendor.
Donna Kelsey, CEO, stated “Feedback from our customers is so important to us. It allows us to prescriptively shape our plans to ensure we are living out our mission of compassionately serving our customers with quality care and excellence.”
To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations to friends and family. This measure is known as the Net Promoter Score (NPS), and it strongly correlates with both customer satisfaction and enduring loyalty.
“These organizations have dedicated themselves to creating enriching experiences for each person they serve,” said Stephanie Kolbo, NRC Health’s Vice President of Business Development. “As the survey results show, their efforts have not gone unnoticed by residents and their family members. It’s NRC Health’s pleasure to recognize their achievement.”
About American Senior Communities
American Senior Communities (ASC) is a senior living and senior health and memory care provider that operates nearly 90 centers throughout Indiana. It also operates a community in Louisville, Kentucky. As the largest senior care provider in Indiana, ASC offers a wide variety of lifestyle and care options including: Independent Living and Wellness, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s and Memory Care, Long Term Care, Hospice and Home Health. Compassion, Accountability, Relationships and Excellence are the core values for American Senior Communities.
These words not only form an acronym for C.A.R.E., they are our guiding principles and create the framework for all of our relationships with customers, staff, family members and the community at large. It’s our caring people that make the difference at American Senior Communities. For more information visit ASCCare.com.
About NRC Health
For more than 39 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving human understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve wellbeing among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information visit NRCHealth.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.