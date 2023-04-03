INDIANAPOLIS – Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s current production of “An American in Paris” is a shining example of why live theatre has survived and thrived for hundreds of years.
The show, on stage now through May 14, is a throwback to the kind of classics that predate television. It has an entertaining storyline, a lot of especially well choreographed dancing, and a great musical score by George and Ira Gershwin.
Set in post World War II Paris, it’s ultimately a love story. Who could ask for anything more?
Based on the 1951 movie Best Picture Academy Award winner by the same name, it was also nominated for 11 Tony Awards and went on to win four of them.
Audience members will likely recognize several of the featured songs with “I Got Rhythm” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” leading the way.
Tickets are priced at $52.50 to $79.50 and include admission to the show, convenient parking, Chef Larry Stoops always delicious dinner buffet and select beverages.
They are available by calling the B&B Box Office at 317-872-9664. Visit www.beefandboards.com for more information.
Celebrating 50 years of bringing quality theatre to central Indiana, Beef & Boards is located at 9301 Michigan Road on Indy’s north side.
