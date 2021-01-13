ASSE International Student Exchange Program (ASSE) is seeking individuals to work with volunteer host families and international exchange students within your community. ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students 15 to 18 years of age, from over 50 countries around the world.
As an ASSE Area Representative, some of the roles you will play are; counselor, advocate, and friend. Most importantly, you are making a difference in the world - one young person at a time.
Here are a few of the key skills you will use and develop as an ASSE Area Representative:
Public relations: Become a "P.R." person for ASSE in your community
Interviewing: Recruit and screen prospective host families and students
Training: Lead host family and student orientations
Counseling: Offer support and guidance to exchange students and host families throughout the exchange year
Coordinating: Plan and organize social and recreational activities for exchange students
ASSE’s primary goal is to foster mutual understanding in the world through cross-cultural programs and ASSE’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of our organization, making all of this possible!
For more information about becoming an Area Representative, please call the Regional Office at 1-816-807-2765 or email us at Tiffany@ASSE.com or go to host.asse.com to learn more.
We look forward to welcoming you to the ranks of Area Representatives nationwide – striving towards a world of understanding, one child at a time!
