It was a warm spring day in 1954.
I can remember that day vividly, in every detail, even though I was only four years old. We had just moved and I found toys in the basement of our new house. I was out in the yard playing with those toys until the sun began to set. I had grown quite tired and was ready for the evening meal.
After eating we went into the living room where my grandmother turned on the radio. We listened for a while as “The Shadow” lurked in a corner somewhere figuring out another mystery. Then it was off to bed for me.
I awakened the next morning with a strange feeling in my legs and ankles. I tried to get up but couldn’t stand on my feet because the pain was so great. Greatly alarmed, I just sat on the edge of the bed until grandmother came into the room asking why I wasn’t up yet.
I explained the way I felt. Grandmother looked at my ankles and could see they were quite swollen. She was alarmed about it but she couldn’t think of anything to do.
All that day I lay on the bed. Every few minutes I tried to get up but could not bear the pressure of any weight on my feet or ankles.
This was the era when polio was an epidemic. This disease made no distinction in age, color, or nationality.
It was suggested that I either had two badly sprained ankles or that I had contracted polio. We were never certain what the condition was.
Grandmother had a strong belief in a “God of miracles” – even though at that time she was not attending church. Nevertheless, she would not allow me to be seen by a physician.
The next few, dismal days went by slowly. I could move only by crawling about like a baby. Many times I couldn’t even do that as even the smallest movement would send sharp pains through my body.
I had a little red children’s Bible. Grandmother would read to me stories about Jesus – how He healed many who were sick, or lame, or blind.
One day I was listening to the radio. Seated in my little rocking chair with a pillow under my feet to relieve some of the pressure, I heard a preacher come on the air. I remember the singing:
“If you believe you shall receive.
Oh, there is not a trouble or care
the good Lord can’t relieve.
Oh, He is just the same today,
all you have to do is pray.
And believe! You shall receive!”
After he finished preaching, the Minister announced he was going to pray that God would touch and heal those who needed a miracle.
As soon as he finished praying, a knock came at the door. Without thinking, I jumped out of my chair and ran to answer it.
It was the paperboy. He looked at me in amazement for he had known about my condition. When I saw the look on his face, suddenly it struck me that I was healed!
All I could think to say was,
“JESUS JUST HEALED ME!”
Fifteen years later I would meet the minister who had prayed that day on the radio for my healing. Sharing with him of my testimony came at a time when he needed the encouragement.
You see, God works everything out according to HIS perfect will and purpose.
My healing at four years of age was God’s answer to my need. At the time well-educated men were debating whether or not there was such a phenomenon as divine healing.
I was just a little child. I didn’t know anything about such a debate. All I needed was an answer. And on that spring day in 1954, the answer was given.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.