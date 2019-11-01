Philippians 4:13 - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
The Washington Nationals won the World Series!
Personally, I am proud of the Nationals as one of the players, Adam Eaton, is from my hometown of Springfield, Ohio. There have been three other major leaguers to come from Springfield in recent times. We really like it when a hometown person makes it in their line of expertise.
For those of us who enjoy watching sports, we want our team to be the winner. When I lived in Dallas, we expected the Cowboys to win the game and, most of the time, they did. I remember those days of Coach Landry, who was a Christian and he didn’t mind sharing his faith with others. Coach Landry was a positive for the team and it showed through many of the players.
To be a winner means we work and struggle getting through the situations life throws our way. Our choice is to either get caught up in the drama of life or run the race of life with confidence that we will overcome the obstacles that are before us.
To get caught up in the drama of life can be most exhausting. Have you met people who are forever in the middle of something that distracts them from a positive life? We have plenty of that in our community just as every community has it. Why? Because we are human and some people struggle with taking care of their own affairs because they are continually caught up in the drama of another persons’ life.
To be a winner means we have set our pace and we are keeping our sight on the end result, winning. Raising a family calls us to run the race with a vision for our children and helping cultivate within them, not the drama of life, but the reality of winning. Doing well in school, learning obedience, good hygiene, the proper attitude toward others and respect for parents. I know, that’s quite a list, isn’t it? But, none the less, necessary for the start of a healthy citizen.
Our children are looking for boundaries even though they don’t exhibit that attitude. Children want to know they will survive in this world and it is up to adults to be role models throughout this life. You may not have children, but I am sure you know someone who does and those children may be watching your actions, how you live your life and what you say.
If we are to have a winning future in this world we must exhibit a positive life in front of the younger generation. Sure, they will rebel, but that doesn’t mean we give up our standard of life or refuse to reach out to families that need some help with their children.
I like the Big Brother Big Sister program. I was involved with the Youth Services program at a police department in Texas for several years where we identified some at-risk families and reached out to the children before they were handled in our juvenile system. For one year, I met with a young man who lived in a one-parent home. For that year, I would see this young man every week and I think it became a positive life changer for both of us.
I learned a little more about children and he learned that he could make it through school and life because someone cared and we were also able to reinforce that his Mom also cared deeply for him as well.
Give yourself a positive affirmation today: I am a winner. Do that over and over, every day, until you begin to believe it.
You weren’t placed on this earth to be a failure. You were placed here to contribute those gifts and graces God has placed in your life and when you begin doing that, you are a winner. You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.
You are invited to worship at 9 a.m. Sundays at Baymont Inn, Greensburg. The worship time is open for all to attend.
