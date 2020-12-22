COLUMBUS - On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, former Greensburg resident Janice Anderson celebrated her 100th birthday at Silver Oaks Health Center in Columbus.
Jan was the elementary music teacher for many years in Greensburg Community Schools.
Because of COVID restrictions, this was a “virtual” celebration with her family. Residents and staff decorated and enjoyed cupcakes and punch with Jan. She then joined her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids for a Zoom call. Families from NYC, California, Indy and Michigan participated in the call.
The family had also thrown a card shower and she received many wonderful cards from former students, fellow retired teachers, sorority sisters, family and Facebook friends of the family who just wanted to be part of it.
The family thanks the staff at Silver Oaks for making this as special as it was during the pandemic.
