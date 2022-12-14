Have you ever been visited by an angel or do you even believe in them? This Christmas season I told the story about something that I hadn't told anyone since it happened 22 years ago.
Angels Among Us is the name of the Advent Devotional of the First Presbyterian Church this year. The result is something that gave some members the opportunity to tell about a time when an angel visited them. It was voluntary, of course, and several members told wonderful stories about the time they were visited by an angel.
The stories, told by those who had had such an experience, were put into a soft-cover publication and each member received one. The pastors of the church, the Revs. Garrett and Marena Vittorio-Schindler, are young and are bringing new life into the 196 year-old church on the northeast corner of the square. By that I don't mean that us older people can't come up with new ideas, but it is no doubt a bit easier for the young.
The pastors asked that those who had experienced an angel's visit at some point in their life would they please write about it. Several did write about their experience and it makes for some great reading. Included in the booklet are pictures of angels from Doreen Wilikson who contributed a photo of a collection of angels given to her by her angelic pre-school children, a testament of their love, Mary Stradley, Rob McClintic, Darleen Fox, Cathy Lincourt, Linda Simpson and a marvelous angel made of scrap metal by Trenton Hanna.
There are also some wonderful poems or bits of wisdom included in the publication. This one for example that was contributed by Mary Stradley: "Ever feel an Angel's breath in the gentle breeze? A teardrop in the falling rain? Hear a whisper amongst the rustle of leaves? Or been kissed by a lone snowflake? Nature is an Angel's favorite hiding place," by Carrie Latat.
Rob McClintic (Yes, one of the twins) shows us a photo of an angel that belonged to their mom but has no idea how she got it. He also wrote about a time when a guardian angel he was convinced was his grandmother saved his and other's lives.
Pastor Marena wrote a story of the time when her father, who was deceased, gave a message to her mother that their child needed help. Marena's mother, the Rev. Dena Vittorio, told a story about a Goldfinch that came to her mother's window after her husband died. She ended her story with this, "Angels come in many forms - if we have eyes to see!"
Susan Wilson told of an incident she is sure her dad was guiding the driver of a car that saved lives.
Darleen Fox sent some photos of angels from Florida that she had made for each household and Pastor Garrett wrote about an experience that he had never told anyone before. I understood that because that is what I did.
Marilyn Woods wrote about the time when she was afraid of something and became aware that God was letting her know that everything was in his hands. A friend of Cathy Lincourt wrote "Unexpected Angel" about a time in his life when he was having to make a tough decision and the angel that appeared at just the right time in his life. Jeff Lincourt contributed a quote from a great author.
I've run out of room to tell the story I wrote that is included in the publication. I will tell you this though, my husband and I used to have some disagreements about a few things in the bible. He believed without question about certain things I wasn't so sure about. After he died on December 2, 2000, he found a way to prove he was right. I think I heard him chuckle.
