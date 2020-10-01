Mr. And Mrs. Dale L. And Billylyn Pike recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at Fiddlers Three with their children.
Dale L. And the former Billylyn Byard Pike were married June 25, 1950 at the home of Rev. Harry Cook.
Mrs. Pike is the daughter of the late William and Edith Byard of Adams, Indiana.
Mr. Pike is the son of the late Kay and Ruth Pike of St. Paul, Indiana.
Mr. Pike is retired from 55 years of construction and Mrs. Pike is a homemaker.
They have five children, 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
