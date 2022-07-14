We had another successful Decatur County Fair. A lot of time and work goes into a fair. We all owe a big thank you to the Fair Committee, 4-H Council, 4-H leaders, parents, and, of course, the most important of all, our own 4-Hers – the citizens of tomorrow.
It is always great to see all the work they put into their projects and the time they spend helping at the fair.
We also want to thank our 4-H king and queen and their court as well as Miss Decatur County and her court. They will represent Decatur County very well throughout the coming year.
The parade was great as always. I was especially glad to see the bell from the courthouse tower in the parade.
We also need to thank the Extension Homemakers for all their work getting the farm and home center ready for the fair. The exhibits were great. There were lots of quilts, which was great to see. Considering the weather, we had some very nice flowers. A big thank you to all the exhibitors; that is what makes the fair. a success. Hope to see all the exhibitors back next year.
Here are a few recipes using various summer fruits.
Berry Cream Muffins
4 c. flour
2 c. sugar
1 1/4 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
3 c. fresh or frozen fruit (raspberries or blueberries or other combinations)
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 c. sour cream
1 c. oil
1 tsp. vanilla
In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add fresh or frozen berries and toss. Combine eggs, sour cream, oil and vanilla; mix well. Stir into dry ingredients until moistened. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full and bake at 375 degrees about 25 to 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes our clean. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan. Serve warm. Makes 2 dozen.
3 Berry Cobbler
1 1/2 c. sugar, divided
5 c. blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries ( if frozen and thawed, remove 1 c. of liquid)
1 c. flour
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
1 c. warmed milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 stick of butter
Sprinkle 1/2 c. of sugar over berries and let stand. Combine remaining sugar and dry ingredients, then add milk and vanilla. Stir to moisten. Melt butter and put in a large oval dish. Add batter and then top with berries. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Increase heat to 400 degrees and bake an additional 15 minutes. Serves 10 – 12.
Strawberry – Pineapple Pie
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple, undrained
1 10 oz. frozen strawberries
3 T. tapioca
2 egg yolks
3/4 tsp. plus 1 T. sugar
3/4 tsp. lemon extract
5 drops red food coloring -optional
1 baked 9-inch pie shell
Place pineapple and strawberries in a food processor; cover and process until smooth. Place in a saucepan; stir in tapioca, egg yolks, and 3/4 c. sugar. Let stand 5 minutes, then cook and stir over medium heat until mixture comes to a full boil. Remove from heat; stir in extract and coloring. Pour into a prepared pie shell; refrigerate for 1 hour. Mix 1/4 tsp. lemon extract into an 8 oz. container of whipped topping. Serve with pie.
Pear Cake
1 1/2c. oil
2 c. sugar
3 large eggs
3 c. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. vanilla
1 c. chopped pecans
2 c. canned pears, chopped and drained
In a large bowl, combine the oil, sugar and eggs. Beat until creamy. Combine dry ingredients and stir into creamed mixture. Beat until smooth. Add vanilla and mix in. Fold in pears and pecans. Pour batter into a bundt pan and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes at 325 degrees.
Glaze
1 T. softened butter
1 1/2 c. powdered sugar
3 T. pear syrup
Combine all glaze ingredients until well mixed. Drizzle over cake and let cake cool completely.
