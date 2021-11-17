Last week’s article was all about Carthage in November. Another event was just recently added that residents will want to add to their calendar, The Kids of Carthage Harvest Dinner
This event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Marick Event Center, 300 E 3rd Street in Carthage. Spaghetti/pasta, salad, garlic bread, and a dessert will be provided for a free-will donation (all proceeds will go to the Kids of Carthage).
If you would like to volunteer to serve or provide food, please call Shirley Richmond at (765) 561-7996.
Just a reminder that Carthage has two other upcoming events where dinner is served. At 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Carthage Community Church will be hosting its monthly community dinner. Ham, scalloped potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn casserole, rolls, and of course dessert are on the menu.
Then on Nov. 25 Linda Muegge’s Feast of Plenty (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is providing free hot Thanksgiving meals and groceries. Dinner includes turkey, dressing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, dessert, and a beverage. Meal pickup is at the Carthage Community Center at 1 North Main Street.
Delivery can be arranged by calling (317) 395-4095. COVID-19 precautions will be taken with deliveries. This event is sponsored by area churches, businesses, and volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call the above number or visit www.feastofplentyourtreach.com
With Thanksgiving being right around the corner, I would like to take a moment to thank all the participants, community members, and volunteers who give their time and talents to better our town.
