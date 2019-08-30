GREENSBURG -- What has been the greatest obstacle in your life? Has it been money? Relationships? Spiritual issues? Can’t make a decision? Or, when making a decision, it never seems the right one?
So, what are you doing about the issues that you face? How are you handling a dilemma that pops up out of nowhere? Sure, the questions can go on and on. Let me tell you now that the answer to any of your situations lies within you. That’s right. The answer is as close as your thinking will allow. The question is this, how are you seeing the situation?
NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, performed an experiment in which they gave astronaut candidates a pair of convex glasses. With these glasses, they saw everything upside down. They had to wear these glasses for 30 days without taking them off.
They would see a person upside down, and any object, including a meal, was upside down. The idea was to see how the astronaut would react in weightlessness and the tumble of the spaceship. If they got sick and just couldn’t handle the experiment, they were bumped from the program.
An interesting thing happened during the 30-day project. Somewhere between 25 to 30 days, the astronauts began to see the objects in front of them right side up as though appearing through regular glasses. What happened? The brain kicked in and the neurons began to compensate for the vision changes.
The astronauts that removed their glasses during the experiment and later put them back on were just delayed in the vison/brain connection.
The interesting thing about our brain is the thinking process. If I ask you, how does your left foot feel? Well, chances are you had not even thought about your left foot until I asked the question.
We are often not aware of a problem until we think about it. The brain is a powerful part of our body, and a great creation God has given to us along with the ability to make decisions.
For those in abusive relationships, more often than not they have been told by the abuser how bad they are, how stupid they are or, how they can’t do anything right. What happens? The one hearing these remarks begins to believe them, even though they are not true. The abuser then takes advantage of the mind manipulation and continues to control the person.
If you are faced with a dilemma, begin to think about what your life will be like without the restriction or abuse. Then take it to our Lord in prayer and ask for guidance. He will give you a clear path, but I must warn you, it may not be immediate because of the brain programming that has gone on for a period of time.
It really doesn’t take God a long time to do anything, but it does take we humans a long time to effect change in our life. We often have become so used to the negativity, the abuse, the unknowing, and often the lack of a personal relationship with God.
Is your life balanced or unbalanced? Once you decide where you are at in the scheme of life, the quicker you will receive an answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.