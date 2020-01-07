Applications are available for the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) program. The ICLEO program is designed to assist traditionally underrepresented groups in pursuing a legal career.
The Indiana Supreme Court established ICLEO in 1997 to help bring diversity to the legal profession. Since then more than 600 have graduated as ICLEO fellows. Applications are available online at courts.in.gov/cleo and are due by March 6, 2020.
ICLEO offers students a preparatory institute the summer before law school. This year, the institute is being hosted at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis.
The Summer Institute curriculum places a strong emphasis on academic rigor and provides professional development programming, field visits, and social events. Students who successfully complete the Summer Institute may be eligible for a fellowship award for up to six semesters.
The award is currently $4,800 per semester.
To be eligible, applicants must be college graduates and must be accepted to an ABA-accredited law school in Indiana by the time the six-week ICLEO Summer Institute begins in June 2020.
All applicants go through a rigorous application process that is separate from the Indiana law school application process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.