GREENSBURG – During an effort to clean out some of the papers, books and other stuff I’ve collected over the years, I found something quite wonderful that Van Batterton did years ago.
The result of his work was called “A Self Guided Tree Tour of Distinctive Trees in Greensburg, Indiana.” Dr. Bernardino Zurceno was the photographer, the Tour Guide design was done by Harwell Graphics, and the drawings and map were done by Jane Wheatley. Batterton did this for the Historical Society of Decatur County. On the back of the brochure is a map of where each tree is located and the inside has a drawing of leaves of the variety of trees listed at their location. Van gave information about each tree.
Van and his wife Vivian were instrumental in organizing our county historical society and served the society in many ways. He served several terms on the city council and served as acting mayor of Greensburg twice. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and he and his wife were presented the Chamber of Commerce Award for their work as co-chairman of the county’s U.S. Bicentennial committee and helping to organize the Historical Society Museum in 1977.
Van chose 30 sites for the location of a specific tree and told a little about each. For space sake I won’t include everything he wrote. Are they still there after about 45 years? If you recognize one or more I would appreciate it if you would let me know.
1. 222 N. Franklin Street – Silver Maple or Soft Maple. Fast-growing, soft wood, planted in cities for shade. Leaves turn pale yellow in fall. Tend to rot with age.
2. Courthouse Tower – Large Tooth Aspen (now a Mulberry Tree). Van wrote, “Heart shaped leaves. Flower is drooping catkin develops into a cluster of fruit with small, hairy seeds. Member of Poplar family.”
3. 115 E. North Street – Hemlock. Short flat needles. Bark is rich in tannin. Coarse wood used for pulpwood. Easy to transplant.
4. 413 N. Franklin Street – Blue Spruce. Unusual blue color, dense foliage, needles almost square.
5. 303 E. First Street – Sweet Gum. Leaves are star shaped and turn brilliant red in the fall. Ball shaped fruit is covered with tiny horns full of winged-seeds that birds enjoy.
6. 327 E. First Street in side yard – Mulberry, Red. Produces a purplish-red, berry-like fruit loved by birds. Silkworms enjoy the leaves and early settlers thought of establishing a silk industry. A native tree.
7. 120 W. Walnut – Pecan. Supplies nuts for city squirrels. Trees grow large and tall. Used for shade trees in this area. Wood quite brittle. Member of hickory family.
8. 315 W. Walnut – Holly. Spiny evergreen leaves. Female trees bear small, bright red fruit, a favorite of songbirds.
9. 403 W. Sheridan – Wild Cherry. Fruit is small, black and tart – birds love them. Valuable for lumber, makes fine furniture.
10. 135 N. Michigan, west part of yard – Black Walnut. Valuable lumber tree, this one for veneer. Nut trees are last to leaf out and first to lose leaves . Native of this area. Hulls can be used to make brown dye.
11. East steps of (old) library – Spindle. Leaves have finely toothed margins and turn red in fall. Bark is a purgative. A member of the bittersweet family and native of Asia and Australia.
12. NE corner of Broadway and Central on the hill – White Pine. Native of northeast. Needles are five in a cluster. Often found around old homesteads.
13. SW Corner of Franklin and Hendricks – Red Oak. One of the largest in the state. Acorns are large. Valuable timber tree having close-grained reddish wood.
