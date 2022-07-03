Everyone at one point or another experiences loneliness, and like all feelings its causes are unnumbered. You could spiral into a vortex of loneliness from anything: stress, loss of a loved one, a tragic event, or feeling isolated from friends and family.
Feeling alone doesn’t equate to loneliness. It’s important to understand that distinction. You should always separate those two states of mind because alone time is a good thing. In fact, it’s a great thing.
Ever heard of Henry David Thoreau? A famous quote by him (although there are many) is: “The man who goes out alone can start today, but he who travels with another must wait until that other is ready.” Believe it or not, Thoreau embarked on his own self-journey when he committed to a solitary life in the woods. He came up with profound thoughts and wrote literary works that are still praised 150 years after his death.
He, like many, enjoyed alone time. You can too. Don’t let the thought of being alone keep you from enjoying your life and learning about yourself while you’re at it.
Now that we have a grasp on alone time, let’s distinguish it from loneliness.
Loneliness is connoted with feelings of sadness and negativity. It isn’t usually associated with a triumphant feeling of “I can conquer the world!” or “I know myself so much better now.” Instead, the feeling of being lonely often equates to feeling empty.
With that being said, it’s in your control whether or not you allow that feeling to consume you. Like most people, you’ll naturally experience it from time to time, but you can minimize the negative effects it will have on your life.
Let’s understand what some of those effects are. This way, you’ll have a grasp of what loneliness can do to you, which will feed your motivation to beat it. Then, you can nip those negative feelings in the bud as soon as you get an inkling that they’re beginning to creep in.
