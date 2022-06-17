There are many reasons why you may feel like you aren’t living your best life. Many people struggle to overcome adversities, mistakes, and other shortcomings, and when these things aren’t addressed, it leaves people feeling like they can’t or don’t deserve to live their best life. I know this was an issue in my early life journey.
What are some possible roadblocks between you and living your best life?
There are many reasons why you may feel like you can’t live your best life. Consider the following common examples:
1. You made a mistake or failed at something and can’t move past it.
After making a mistake or failing at something, you may experience deep feelings of regret, embarrassment, or shame. These feelings may be so intense that you can struggle to move past whatever happened. Instead of living your best life, you may be consumed with thoughts about your mistake or failure, such as what you wish you’d done differently.
As hard as it is to let go of those old memories of mistakes and failures, doing so is necessary. The past can’t be changed, but you can learn valuable lessons from it. Take those lessons with you so you can move forward in life.
2. You feel insecure about something and struggle to move past it.
Insecurities make it challenging to live your best life. When you’re overly concerned about some aspect of your life or self – such as your appearance, intelligence, skills, or anything else that causes you to feel stressed around others – you struggle to focus on enjoying and living your life.
Identifying specific insecurities and working to overcome them can help minimize their roles in your everyday life. For example, rather than constantly worrying about what others are thinking or noticing about you, you can focus your attention on enjoying the present moment.
3. You feel stuck or lost at your current point in life.
Living your best life is challenging when you feel stuck or lost. You may be unhappy with your current life or feel like you aren’t sure what you should do next.
A plan to live your life toward a goal can help you move past feeling stuck. If you’re feeling lost, take some time to reflect on what interests and drives you. Then, by changing the way you live to best suit what you truly want, you can get back on track to living your best life.
4. You are dealing with unprocessed emotions.
Unprocessed emotions get worse and worse over time. The longer you spend ignoring or trying to hide challenging, difficult emotions, the worse they’ll feel once you finally address them and allow yourself to feel them.
The feeling of lingering emotions can stop you from living your best life. It’s difficult to focus on what you need to do to take care of yourself, enjoy life, and feel fulfilled when you have those heavy emotions taking up your mental space. While it won’t be pleasant, let yourself feel and process those challenging emotions – the sooner you do that, the sooner you’ll be able to continue onward with life.
5. You are holding on to unrealistic or outdated ideas about what you want or need in life.
It’s tough to live your best life when you’re holding on to old, unrealistic ideas or expectations about what your life should be. It’s not unusual for goals or lifestyles to change over time; as you mature and grow, your aspirations will likely mature and grow right along with you.
If you notice that your old goals and dreams don’t quite fit the bill for what you want, give yourself permission to let them go and replace them with new ones better suited to living your best life.
