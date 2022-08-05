LEWISTON, MAINE - Every year since 1818, the Farmers’ Almanac provides an extended weather forecast that helps people plan ahead.
This year, with the extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern over the rising costs of heating oil, Farmers’ Almanac is releasing its winter weather forecast earlier than ever.
Farmers’ Almanac 2023, which hits store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
How Cold?
Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas (Northeast and North Central regions) hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures during mid-January—possibly 40 degrees below zero!
Areas in the western half of the country should escape major shivers, with an overall forecast of brisk temperatures predicted in the Northwest and mild temperatures in the Southwest.
Shovel Worthy
The Farmers’ Almanac suggests a stormy winter in on schedule especially for the eastern half of the country. For some areas this may mean snow, but for others it will result in more slush and mush.
January 2023 looks to be the stormiest for many areas including Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week. Unfortunately, a dry winter is predicted for the Southwest states, which won’t help the drought situation.
Year-Long Guide to Great Living
Farmers’ Almanac 2023 offers 16 months of weather predictions—September 2022 through December 2023.
Last year, the Almanac predicted many of the 2021-2022 winter storms, most notably: the early-season nor’easter in the end of October, and the unusual blizzard in the last week of April (in parts of Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas).
The new edition features many new elements, including weather maps for all four seasons and redesigned calendar pages for easier reference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.