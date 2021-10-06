Jacob Overturf was born January 7, 1842, in Jefferson County, Indiana. He lived most of his life in Ripley County.
According to Lewis Harding in his book written about local history, Jacob Overturf lived in Decatur County at some point in his life. He is one of six recipients of the Medal of Honor for their actions during the Civil War who had connections to Decatur County.
Sergeant Jacob Overturf was a cousin to someone who was also a Medal of Honor recipient. His name was General Kenneth Newton Walker. He was a noted officer of World War II. I have never seen the life of General Kenneth Walker told from the perspective of his connections to a historic southern Indiana family.
Samuel Newton Overturf (1828-1914) married Mary Alice Wade (1850-1919). They were the parents of eight children: Emily (1867-1938), Florence (1871-1899), Helen (1872-1894), Estelle (1874-1960), Walter (1877-1970), Harrison (1879-1905), Charles (1879-1952), and Arthur (1881-1946).
Emily “Emma” Overturf was born July 9, 1867, in Ripley County. She was a first cousin to Medal of Honor recipient Jacob Overturf. Emma’s immediate family moved to Buffalo County, Nebraska, in 1888 where the family farmed.
Emma Overurf married Wallace Walker in Colorado in 1893. Wallace and Emma (Overturf) Walker moved to Cerrillos, New Mexico, to start a newspaper. Their son Kenneth Newton Walker was born July 17, 1898, in Cerrillos, New Mexico. He was a second cousin to Jacob Overturf.
Evidently the newspaper venture failed, because the Walker family moved back to Colorado. The marriage of Wallace and Emma (Overturf) Walker broke up. Young Kenneth was then raised by his single mother. He attended school in Denver, Colorado. He then graduated from a high school in 1915 in Omaha, Nebraska. Following high school, Kenneth Walker attended collage where he studied business administration.
Kenneth Walker enlisted in the United States Army in December, 1917, following the United States entry into World War I. He received flight training in California. Kenneth Walker was commissioned a second lieutenant in November, 1918. He served as a flight instructor in Texas.
Lt. Walker was married in 1922. There were two sons from the marriage, Kenneth Jr., born in 1927, and Douglas, born in 1933. The marriage ended in divorce in 1934.
Continuing as a flight instructor and pilot, Kenneth Walker was promoted to first lieutenant in 1924. He served in the Philippines where he was assigned to a bombardment squadron. His service then brought him back to the United States in 1925 and he commanded a bombardment squadron.
In 1929 Lt. Walker graduated from the Air Corps Tactical School where he studied strategic bombing. He then taught bombardment tactics until 1933.
Lieutenant Walker became a strong advocate of strategic bombing, theorizing that it should be focused on daylight precision bombing of enemy industrial targets. He wrote articles explaining his theories and calling for an independent Air Force.
A second marriage resulted in the birth of a third son, John. But the second marriage also ended in divorce.
By 1935 the famous Boeing B-17 bomber was developed. This was a plane capable of putting Kenneth Walker’s theories into practice. Also in 1935, Lt. Walker graduated from the Command and General Staff School. He became the commander of the 9th Bombardment Squadron. While commanding this squadron Lt. Walker crashed a bomber while landing.
The base commander, the future famous World War II General Henry Arnold, stated almost humorously, Lieutenant Walker “supposed to be one of our best pilots…uses up 4,000 feet (of runway)…hit’s a concrete (wall) and spoils a perfectly good air plane…”
Kenneth Walker was finally promoted to captain in August, 1935. He crashed a B-17 on take off in Denver, Colorado, in 1937, but none of the crew was injured.
Then, in 1938, Captain Walker began serving in Hawaii. During this time he crashed a fighter plane. Kenneth Walker was promoted to major in July, 1940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.