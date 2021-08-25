ATLANTA, GA – The National Society of High School Scholars has announced that Connor K. Arnett from Greensburg has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization.
The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
“On behalf of the NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Connor has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Connor is now a member of a unique community of scholars, a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis continued. “We help students like Connor build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way, from high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Since 2002, the National Society of High School Scholars has been supporting young academics on their journey to university and beyond as they prepare to become the leaders of tomorrow. Co-founded by the great-nephew of Alfred Nobel, NSHSS is inspired by the mission of the Nobel Prize to support academic achievement and world betterment. NSHSS pursues this mission by connecting members with scholarships, university recruitment fairs, internships, career and leadership opportunities, partner discounts, and more.
Currently there are more than 1.7 million NSHSS members in more than 170 countries.
For more information, visit www.nshss.org.
